ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marcus Spears and His Podcast For the People

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

Marcus Spears is big in every sense of the word. His physical stature is that of a former NFL defensive lineman, a veteran of nine seasons who towers over his ESPN counterparts on-screen. Spears has a big personality, too, with his lilting Southern accent and conversational tone. And, of course, it’s his nickname. The man known as Big Swagu is one of the more iconic and recognizable characters in the ESPN universe.

His style is colloquial. It’s welcoming. Spears wants to have a conversation with whomever is willing to listen, a tone he’s worked on developing since his first day at ESPN. Whether it’s his coworkers on Get Up or NFL Live, or the millions of viewers tuning in, Spears wants everyone involved to feel like they’re sitting around on a sofa, just chatting about sports.

This is the foundation for Swagu and Perk, Spears’ first endeavor into full-time podcasting alongside Kendrick Perkins.

Spears told The Big Lead that when he was growing up he’d listen to his grandmother talk on the phone with her friends. They’d talk about all sorts of things, good and bad, about the people at church and in the community. Spears didn’t grasp the nuances of the conversations the adults were having, but knew he loved to listen.

“I would just sit there and listen and I'm like, ‘This is the most entertaining thing that's happened to me,’” Spears says. “So I think that's what me and Perk are trying to do. Come be a fly on the wall and listen to us talk. We’ve got a lot to say.”

Teaming up with Perkins makes perfect sense. They were both born and raised in the South. You can hear it in their voices, a rarity in an industry where quirky mannerisms are usually drilled out of personalities long before the red light goes on. Spears has NFL expertise borne from a lifetime of playing, and Perkins has his NBA experience after a 15-year career.

But what sets them apart? What makes Swagu and Perk different from any other podcast dedicated to discussing the storylines of the day in football or basketball, many hosted by those with similar professional backgrounds? The answer is simple: the draw will be Spears and Perkins themselves and the authenticity they plan to bring to every episode.

Spears knows NFL and NBA analysis doesn’t necessarily differentiate him and Perkins from the pack, even if he believes they bring some of the best in the game. Yet that isn’t why he wanted to make a podcast, and it’s not why he wants the audience to tune in. He wants people to listen because he and Perkins will be real. Real about sports, and real about life.

“Me and Big Perk from the South, man. We speak with broken English, sometimes we curse, we get loud, we get passionate and that's real life, you know, that's what people do,” Spears says. “People go through hardships. People have highlight moments that they want to share with the world, but they don't have the platforms to do it. We wanted to be this big, wide-stretched community of different age groups. Like, you may tap into the podcast and something hit you and makes you stay to see what's gonna be talked about next. Something that you may not be interested in at all. But because you are part of the family, you're like, let me stay and listen to what my uncles and my cousins are talking about.”

Spears wants it to be more free-flowing and loose than a standard podcast format. The draw of the podcast is who’s doing the talking, not what they’re talking about.

“It's like really recess. It's not like a structured dodgeball game or structured kickball game,” Speras explains. “It's like, y'all go outside and just wild out for the next 45 minutes and that's what me and Perk are doing.”

He does recognize there needs to be some semblance of order. In the first episode, Spears tees Perkins up to talk basketball and lets him go. From there, listeners get to enjoy the full experience of Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins. Their conversation ranges from Ted Cruz and gun laws in Texas to the importance of father figures in the lives of young men. There’s plenty of sports talk; sports are what the two have dedicated their lives to, after all. But there are hefty doses of lifestyle and culture mixed in.

“We are proud, super proud Black men that care about our culture and care about our people. But this podcast for everybody,” Spears emphasizes. “Like, this podcast is for the people because me and Perk go through a lot of stuff that people go through and we’re probably going to ruffle feathers, we’re going to offend, we're gonna make you laugh. Ultimately we want to make you laugh and we want you to leave that podcast saying, ‘Damn. They made me think, but I had a good time while I was thinking.’"

Spears doesn’t really care about expectations. He won’t be pigeonholed just because he was a football player. That much is clear seeing all of his appearances across the Worldwide Leader’s studio shows, where he always has a well-researched thought to give no matter what the topic of the day is. The podcast forum allows Spears to talk about what he wants in the way that he wants -- and what that is will change with each episode.

“In our mind, life is always evolving, Sports has always evolved in sports is the sport's going to give you a lot, but we also focus a lot on who we are, the experiences we have and family and I think the thing for us man, we're just not scared to talk about our flaws and the things that we get wrong and some family stuff, family chaos.

“I hope that resonates with people. It's just it's really what people go through, that's what we're trying to convey.”

Spears recognizes it may not be for everyone. He and Perkins are a different flavor of ice cream, Spears explains. Somebody showing up expecting strawberry or vanilla might not like what the two are offering. He even admitted he’s looking forward to seeing the negative reviews, both to laugh at and to use as extra motivation. He describes Swagu and Perk as a “life podcast,” one that isn’t going to save the world but one that will give the audience a peek into the lives of himself and Perkins and hopefully teaches them something.

Above all else, he wants the people listening to know that he and Perkins are just that: people. It can be easy to forget, given the long shadow their larger-than-life personalities and careers can cast. Spears believes they have a lot to offer, no matter who is listening.

It’s the sense of community, though, the collective sense of belonging that will fulfill their vision. Spears wants to foster an environment where everyone feels like they’re sitting in a living room with Swagu and Perk, talking about life and all the trials and triumphs that come with it.

“Come be family, man. Ultimately, if you listen in on Swagu and Perk, you should feel like you're part of it,” says Spears. “Don't matter if you’re a middle-aged white dude, a young white dude, a young white woman, young black man, young black woman, you should feel some attachment to what me and Perk are doing.

“And if we’re alienating anyone, then I don't feel like we're doing our service to what the podcast should be. I think that's what's gonna keep us going, to be honest with you. Community, family. and the engagement you have with family. Whether that's good, bad or indifferent, eventually we all come together.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Lions Fans Unenthused by Big Sean Halftime Performance

Halftime of this year's Thanksgiving kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears featured Detroit-born rapper Big Sean. He went into the stands to open his act. The fans around him were not particularly interested in getting hyped for his performance. It's reminiscent of when that kid was on...
NFL
The Big Lead

Justin Jefferson is Reaching His Breaking Point With Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings' strange season continued to be weird on Sunday as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-26. The Vikings blew two seven-point leads in the first two quarters before falling behind by eight in the third and failed to score at all in the fourth. Kirk Cousins had numerous opportunities to close this deficit if he made an accurate throw at the right time, but he failed to do so. And nobody was more frustrated about this than Justin Jefferson.
NFL
The Big Lead

Best Tweets and Reactions to Aaron Rodgers Showing Off His Fractured Toe

Aaron Rodgers just added to the weirdness of his 2021 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a toe injury, which he (apparently jokingly) told Pat McAfee was "COVID toe," a very real thing that can happen to people who contract the virus. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal ran with that headline and it ticked Rodgers right off.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Marcus Spears explains why Brian Kelly took the LSU coaching job

Brian Kelly was officially announced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers Tuesday morning. An announcement from the program came less than 24 hours after reporting initially linked him to the position. Things moved quickly and quietly on that front. It was another surprise in a carousel that has been full of them so far, as Kelly ranks 3rd among active head coaches in career wins. He was 113-40 at Notre Dame.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Perkins
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: Thanksgiving, Enes Freedom, and appreciating Marcus Smart

It’s a special Thanksgiving episode of the Celtics PRIDE podcast. Adam, Josh and Mike, share a list of Celtics related items they are thankful for right now. Topics include the recent stretch of play, coaching, role players who are hitting shots and a social activist who uses his platform for advocacy.
NBA
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless Stunned at 'Audacity' of Mac Jones Trademarking MJ10

Mac Jones' rookie year has been stellar thus far. The first-year signal-caller has helped lead the New England Patriots to six straight wins and an 8-4 record after a 2-4 start. He hasn't been asked to do everything, but he's done more than enough, and in recent weeks has taken big strides in the passing game. He was rewarded today with an AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award for November.
NFL
The Big Lead

Roundup: Omicron Variant in New York; Mookie Betts Got Married; Mark Cuban Buys a Texas Town

The Omicron variant is projected to hit NYC in a few days... Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas... Petition to stop interviewing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reaches 11,000 signatures... Germany banning unvaccinated people from shops and bars... Amazon helping researchers figure out how to dim the sun... Dražen Petrović biopic in production... Supply chain crisis now threatening chicken tenders... Mookie Betts got married... Eric Berry hasn't ruled out playing again... Antonio Brown suspended for fake vaccination card... Sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja shot by French police...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Basketball#American Football#Espn#Southern#Nba
The Big Lead

The Javy Baez Episode, Plus ESPN's Beth Mowins on Her NBA Debut

The Detroit Tigers went for Coke with Carlos Correa but ended up with Javy Báez, who is a particularly tasty brand of Pepsi. Rogelio Castillo of Fansided's Tigers Radio Pod joins the show to talk about the mood of the fanbase and why there's reason for optimism. Then, Beth Mowins on her play-by-play duties for the Sixers-Hawks game on ESPN and making some history in the process.
NBA
Popculture

Jerry Rice Talks Rivalry With Deion Sanders on Kevin Hart's 'Cold As Balls'

Jerry Rice took on a lot of defensive backs in his NFL career. But the one defensive back who frustrated him the most is Pro Football Hall of Famer and former teammate Deion Sanders. Rice recently appeared on Kevin Hart's sports talk show Cold As Balls from the Laugh Out Loud Network and talked about how frustrating it was to compete against Sanders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Blasts Browns Fans for Booing Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been a frequent topic on Colin Cowherd's show since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's long said Mayfield isn't that talented and wasn't worthy of being a top pick. On Tuesday, Cowherd declared that Browns fans aren't being fair when they criticize Mayfield because it isn't his fault he was overhyped.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
The Big Lead

Michael Irvin Was Kind of Out of Control During the Cowboys - Saints Game on NFL Network

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-17, on Thursday Night Football to kick off week 13. With the game on NFL Network, Michael Irvin was there, technically as a media member. It quickly became apparent that Irvin cannot physically act in that capacity when his old team is involved. It started early wtih Irvin greeting the Cowboys as they headed to the locker room after warmups with Irvin embracing CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy