ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203KWT_0dCBnQyW00

Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women's World Cup ski races can go ahead next week.

The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz.

The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list, which requires a mandatory quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant.

Hundreds of skiers, coaches, technicians and race officials are currently in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise for downhill and super-G races this weekend before traveling to Switzerland for the next World Cup meeting.

FIS said the exemptions mean “people who are necessary for the races are permitted to travel to St. Moritz without a 10-day quarantine period.” Details of the agreement are being finalized.

Switzerland's national Olympic body had called this week for exemptions to be given to international sports events to help protect venues, clubs and the tourism economy.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

World Cup ski racing returns to Killington Nov. 27-28

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Killington ski resort is making final preparations as it again hosts women’s World Cup ski racing on Thanksgiving weekend. The event was postponed last year amid the pandemic. This year tickets are being sold to control attendance and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend.
KILLINGTON, VT
kion546.com

Germany sweeps golds in World Cup bobsled races

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Germany swept a pair of World Cup bobsled races on Sunday. Francesco Friedrich won the four-man race and Laura Nolte drove to victory in the women’s event. Brad Hall of Britain and Johannes Lochner of Germany shared the silver medal in the four-man race. The top U.S. finish on Sunday came from Kaillie Humphries. She drove to a fourth-place finish in the women’s race. Hunter Church led the way for the Americans in the four-man race by finishing eighth.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Skiers#Canada#Swiss#Canadian#Fis#Ap
nbcboston.com

‘I'm Super Excited': Skiers From Around the World Descend on Vt. for Killington Cup

A Thanksgiving weekend tradition is returning to New England's largest ski resort after taking a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the venue for the HomeLight Killington Cup at Killington Resort. For the fifth time, Vermont will welcome many of the world's fastest female ski racers for World Cup action.
VERMONT STATE
Seattle Times

Australia gets ‘preferred’ status for Rugby World Cup in ’27

LONDON (AP) — The Rugby World Cup appears set to be heading back to Australia for 2027, leaving the United States as the front-runner to host the event in 2031. Australia was awarded “preferred candidate” status by World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, on Wednesday. Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 with New Zealand and also staged the tournament in 2003, when the Wallabies lost the final in extra time to England in Sydney.
RUGBY
the-journal.com

Friedrich medals for 34th consecutive 2-man World Cup race

IGLS, Austria (AP) - Germany's Francesco Friedrich has extended his streak to 34 consecutive World Cup two-man races with a medal, guiding his sled to an easy win over countryman Johannes Lochner on Saturday. Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis finished two runs in 1 minute, 43.48 seconds. Lochner and Christian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

World Cup skeleton race sees historic three-way tie for gold

Geng Wenqiang from People’s Republic of China, Matt Weston from Great Britain and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all shared the top step of the podium at the World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria on Friday (26 Nov) after claiming a historic three-way tie at the second World Cup event of the 2021-22 season. The triple win is the first of its kind in the sport.
SPORTS
wtaq.com

Cross-country skiing-Skiers skip World Cup race in Finland due to biting cold

RUKA, Finland (Reuters) – Temperatures below minus 20 degrees centigrade saw Norway’s cross-country ski team and Finland’s Iivo Niskanen skip Sunday’s men’s World Cup 15km freestyle race, leaving the field free for Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov to cruise to victory. The freezing conditions in Finland saw Sunday’s racing postponed until the...
teamusa.org

Another weather-afflicted day as World Cup racing continues in Sochi

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia – Springlike weather once again dominated Sunday’s Eberspacher World Cup luge events near Sochi as the combination of track conditions and start numbers were factors in the men’s singles and team relay competitions. Although the weather was irregular, the winners of the six medals were anything but.
Telegraph

Ski holidays in France could be hit by new Swiss quarantine rule

Ski holidays have been thrown into chaos amid confusion over the impact of Switzerland’s decision to impose a 10-day quarantine. Holidaymakers were frantically trying to rearrange flights amid fears that travellers attempting to travel through Switzerland to resorts in France could be caught by the new quarantine rules. Under the...
accesswdun.com

Live updates: Swiss order quarantine for those from Canada

GENEVA — The Swiss government says travelers arriving from Canada, Japan, Niger and Portugal will be required starting Wednesday to present both a negative COVID-19 test and undergo a 10-day quarantine. The new measures were announced on Tuesday after cases of the newly identified coronavirus variant omicron turned up in...
cyclingweekly.com

Cyclocross World Cup race in Antwerp cancelled due to Covid case surge

The cyclocross World Cup races in Antwerp have been cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in northern mainland Europe as well as the emergence of the new Omicron variant. The call to cancel both the men's and women's events that were due to take place on Sunday, December 5 was made late on Sunday, November 28 with other races now set to take place without spectators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan skiers go toe to toe with the best at FIS World Cup

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are well represented on the 2021-22 United States Cross Country ski team, including four of the five members on the A Team hailing from the 49th State. A Team member and former Olympian 33-year-old Rosie Brennan was the top American in the women’s 10-kilometer classic...
ESPN

US men's skier positive for COVID-19 before World Cup races in Colorado

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. -- A U.S. men's ski racer tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out for the four World Cup speed races this week in Colorado. International Ski Federation race director Markus Waldner said Tuesday night at the team captains' meeting that one American athlete has been isolated after turning in a positive result for COVID-19. Waldner did not reveal the person's name.
Sportsnet.ca

Canada gets off on right foot in World Cup qualifying by sweeping Bahamas

Mission accomplished — or at least Stage 1 of the mission. The senior men’s national team will spread to the four corners of the globe having swept both games from the Bahamas and to get off on the right foot in qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Canada is 2-0 in Group C after following up their 42-point win over Bahamas on Sunday with a 113-77 win in the second game.
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy