Kroger recalls 19 baked goods, possible metal fragment contamination

OHIO — If you’ve recently bought a cake from Kroger, you may want to check its barcode and use by date to make sure it isn’t recalled.

Kroger has recalled 19 Country Oven brand baked goods, according to Food Safety News. The reason for the recall is possible metal fragments in the starch used to make the cakes.

If you have a good that has been recalled, you may return it throw it out or return it to your local Kroger.

Below is a complete list of the 19 products recalled.

