Warrington Retiree Finds Spiritual-Social Connection in Unstructured Synagogue Havurah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XS4dZ_0dCBnCra00
Beverly Sher of Warrington (back right, waving) and the other members of the Unstructured Synagogue Havurah.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The concept of a havurah, an informal gathering of Jews for discussion, camaraderie, and support, has been described as a “synagogue without walls.” A local version, the Unstructured Synagogue Havurah, has survived for more than 50 years, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The havurah — the word comes from the Hebrew for fellowship — meets regularly for discussion, food, and music.

Members find its in-home setting preferable to meeting in a large-scale synagogue. That up-close-and-personal atmosphere has been integral to its appeal since the group’s beginnings.

Rabbi Steve Stroiman, who joined as a rabbinical student, described the founders as “…conventional, middle-class people who wanted something personal and meaningful in their Jewish communal lives.”

Despite appearances, gatherings are nondenominational and led by lay people. ”I’m the facilitator, not the rabbi,” Stroiman said.

Retiree Beverly Sher of Warrington is the havurah’s newest member. She enjoys its connectedness.

“I have a very small family of my own,” said Sher. “When I was introduced to the group a few years ago everyone was very friendly and accepting.”

She sees the havurah as simply a chance “for us to enjoy each other.”

More on the Unstructured Synagogue Havurah is at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

