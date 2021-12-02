Plug Power, Exxon Mobil Touted by Wells Fargo on Spending Bill

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO