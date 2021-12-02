ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden to announce insurance reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 tests

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CE86l_0dCBmv6i00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that Americans with private insurance will be able to receive reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests as part of a broader plan to combat the omicron and delta variants.

The White House said that departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury will issue guidance by mid-January clarifying that Americans with private insurance will be able to seek reimbursement for the costs of the at-home tests during the public health emergency.

A senior administration official said that the new policy would impact some 150 million Americans who have private insurance. The reimbursement is not expected to be retroactive, but officials are still working out the specifics of the policy.

Additionally, Biden will announce plans to expand access to free at-home tests in underserved communities in the U.S. The administration plans to distribute 25 million more free tests to community sites, on top of the 25 million Biden already committed. The administration is also adding rural clinics to the list of sites that will receive the free tests.

Health experts say that increased COVID-19 testing, in addition to the push for vaccines, will be key to confronting the virus and its more transmissible variants.

Biden to announce new COVID-19 strategies as omicron is found in US

Biden is scheduled to lay out the White House’s multi-step plan in a speech at the National Institutes of Health Thursday afternoon. He will also announce other steps, like stricter testing rules for international travelers entering the U.S. and an extension of the TSA’s mask mandate for domestic transit.

The first known case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected Wednesday in California. Officials are rushing to understand more about the variant, including its transmissibility, severity and the degree to which the COVID-19 vaccines protect against it. U.S. officials expect the vaccines to provide at least some protection and are urging Americans who have not done so to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive booster shots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘This is getting ridiculous’: AOC and progressive lawmakers urge Biden to act on ‘crushing’ student debt

Progressive lawmakers took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to demand President Joe Biden cancel student loan debt, which has ballooned to more than $1.8 trillion held among 45 million Americans.Payments on federal student loans have been paused with interest rates set to zero per cent with passage of coronavirus relief legislation in March 2020. That pause was repeatedly extended, but it will come to an end in January 2022, following nearly two years of dramatic financial relief for millions of Americans during the public health crisis and its economic fallout.Most of that outstanding debt...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
nprillinois.org

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

The majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook)...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Biden unveils corruption strategy

The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10. Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Private Insurance#Americans#Omicron#Delta#Health And Human Services#Labor#Treasury#The White House#Tsa
KVIA

WATCH: Biden unveils winter plan to combat Covid, Omicron variant

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is kicking off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get Covid-19 booster shots. Biden on Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its Omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Biden will require...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

U.S. drugstores nationwide squeezed by COVID-19 vaccine demand, staff shortages

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The push for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

Congress Reviews Biden’s Proposal to Regulate Fentanyl

Dec. 6, 2021 -- Federal officials are urging a U.S. House committee to support President Joe Biden’s proposal to strengthen regulations on all fentanyl-related substances, with one calling it the most dangerous drug he’s seen. The Biden administration recommended in September that all fentanyl-related substances be permanently classified as Schedule...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Rapid COVID-19 Tests Will Soon Be Covered by Insurance

Dec. 2, 2021 -- Private insurers will soon be required to reimburse people enrolled in their plans for the cost of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests, and mask mandates will be extended for air, rail, and bus travelers through at least mid-March. The measures are part of a series of actions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

WLNS

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy