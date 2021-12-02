Fire burns vacant building near Paradise, Sahara

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Adele and Oakland A's head for Las VegasJessica RabbitLas Vegas, NV
Three men arrested in death of a man shot at construction siteJessica RabbitLas Vegas, NV
Pop-up Santa experience is now open at Tivoli Village, Las Vegas - A Christmas event for the whole familyKirsty KendallLas Vegas, NV
Explore the Emerald Cove - A Unique Destination When Visiting Las VegasDestination ExplorersLas Vegas, NV
Bad luck comes in threes for the Las Vegas RaidersStuart Grant
1 dead following crash near Eastern, Windmill
Metro Police and Henderson Police are on the scene of a deadly crash Saturday evening in the southeast part of the valley.
Deadly crash on State Route 159 near Red Rock Canyon
Metro police are investigating a serious crash near Red Rock Canyon Rd & Blue Diamond Rd Saturday.
Alpine Motel owner files lawsuit blaming others for deadly fire
It has been almost two years since the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history, and this week two more lawsuits have been filed, one from the owner blaming others.
Deadly stabbing investigated at Rio Hotel & Casino
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly stabbing overnight at a hotel on the 3700 block of West Flamingo.
New lawsuits filed in downtown Las Vegas fire that killed 6 at Alpine Motel
The Alpine Motel sits vacant and boarded up nearly two years after a fire that killed six people and injured more than a dozen others, but the fight in court continues.
Catalytic converter theft: Can a simple piece of equipment keep it from being stolen?
An auto expert in Oregon is sharing advice on how car owners can battle a wave of catalytic converter thefts that have been driving motorists crazy.
Victim identified in Nov. 22 shooting death in east Las Vegas valley
A woman who was shot and killed Nov. 22 at an apartment in the east valley has been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Loggins.
7-Eleven surveillance video offers last glimpse of missing woman
New surveillance video released Thursday shows a missing woman and her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven in downtown San Diego, in what is possibly the last time she was seen before vanishing last month.
Woman ‘clipped’ 4 juveniles with vehicle following fight, police say
Metro police are investigating a woman after she clipped four juveniles with a vehicle in the south valley Friday.
Grand opening of Historic Westside Legacy Park
City leaders officials dedicated the new Historic Westside Legacy Park Saturday.
Go-kart driver cited after apparent YouTube stunt on California highway
A go-kart driver and other cars were pulled over in Sherman Oaks following a stunt on the 101 Freeway that a group of self-described "YouTubers" were filming early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Police joining forces in targeting impaired drivers in North Las Vegas
The North Las Vegas Police Department and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are making plans to keep our state roads and highways safe by emphasizing the dangers of driving while impaired this weekend.
‘Grabbed jewelry and ran,’ police search for robbery suspect who posed as customer
During the November robberies, the suspect entered the stores and posed as a customer.
