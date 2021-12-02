COVID-19 Cases Again on the Rise, Putting Bucks County’s Unvaxed Residents at ‘Very High Risk’

Unvaccinated Bucks County residents continue to face a very-high risk of a COVID-19 infection. Image via CDC at Unsplash.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased recently in Bucks County, maintaining it at a very high level, according to The New York Times.

Last week, there was an average of 172 new daily cases reported in the county, which is a 23 percent increase compared with the two weeks prior. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 8 county residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 78,969 reported cases.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased in the last two weeks by 18 percent. Deaths remained about the same, with 27 new fatalities over the same period.

These developments mean that Bucks County remains at very high risk for unvaccinated people .

Meanwhile, as of November 30, the number of fully vaccinated people in the county is at 63 percent. This includes 72 percent of fully vaccinated residents aged 12 and up and 84 percent of fully vaccinated people aged 65 and up.