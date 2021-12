Nope. I can’t take it anymore. Even though plane travel is by far the safest and quickest mode of transportation, I’d rather walk or even crawl than to get in a giant aluminum tube filled with possibly diseased, nasty strangers ever again. I don’t like driving to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, figuring out which is the right parking lot and then trying to remember my parking space. I hate putting that mask over my face when I walk through the airport doors and not being able to understand what the ticket agents and security personnel are saying to me in their strange, muffled language behind their masks.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO