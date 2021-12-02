ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Cuomo's Suspension Caps CNN's Nightmare Year

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 marked a steep decline in CNN's ratings, with the Cuomo scandal topping off a difficult...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brian Stelter torched for response to Chris Cuomo scandal: He's a CNN 'spokesperson', not a media reporter

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network. Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
abc7ny.com

Chris Cuomo fired from CNN after attorney general releases documents

NEW YORK -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has been fired from the network just several days after being suspended for his role in helping his embattled brother. This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The network said that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Nbc#Fox News#Msnbc
AOL Corp

Chris Cuomo officially terminated from CNN following investigation

Chris Cuomo has been fired from CNN. The journalist, who is the brother of Andrew Cuomo, was suspended indefinitely from the news network in November after it was uncovered that he had advised the former governor of New York following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Department of Justice is currently investigating the sexual harrasment claims made against the former NY leader.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN “Effective Immediately”

Chris Cuomo has been terminated from CNN following an investigation into his conduct in relation to brother Andrew Cuomo when the former New York governor was being accused of sexual harassment. “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” the statement added. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” CNN did not...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's time to get rid of cable news: CNN, Fox News and MSNBC reach a tiny fraction of the country, so why does the rest of the media care so much about the stupid things they say?

"The average audience commanded by Maddow and Cooper and Hannity and all the others slithering down your cable cord is so tiny you can almost get away with calling cable news a niche media," says Jack Shafer. "According to October numbers from TV Newser, the three major cable networks attract an average audience of only 4.2 million viewers during primetime, which is when viewing peaks. In a nation of 330 million, that’s just a little over 1 percent of the population. Meanwhile, the three nightly news broadcasts together can reliably pull in 21.5 million viewers a night. The cable numbers pale even more when you analyze individual networks ratings. Cuomo’s erstwhile channel, CNN, drew, according to TV Newser, an average of about 700,000 viewers during primetime in one October week, which is about equal in size to the population of El Paso. Or compare the cable news audience to that of country music (31 million listeners daily) or Netflix (74 million subscribers) to gain another perspective. If country music vanished in a rapture, you’d have to deal with some pretty ornery people. But if cable news disappeared tomorrow, who would notice? Well, I would notice, I’m slightly ashamed to admit, as I frequently write about the medium. And my colleagues in the press would notice, too. A whole cottage industry of media commentators and activist groups like Media Matters for America that monitor and respond in real time to cable outrages has taken root. If Tucker Carlson expresses the slightest nativist sentiment, you can count on a rapid response to your inbox. Modern newsrooms keep the cable fire burning in the background all day. At Politico, almost 30 TV monitors hang from the ceiling and are screwed to the walls, and they’re tuned 24/7 to cable news and C-SPAN. And that’s not counting the TV monitors in the top editors’ offices, the commons areas, conference rooms, the office canteen, and the lobby. At some point, I expect to see screens in the bathrooms, too. TV monitors abound in newsrooms not so much because they’re essential to reporting the news but because journalists have bought into the idea that because the press secretary held a presser or the president attended a rally, or somebody somewhere said something stupid we’ve got to be on it. This is a slightly unfair exaggeration. We journalists need access to breaking news to do our jobs, but what qualifies at breaking news for cable is an extremely low bar. (Another reason big newsrooms love cable: Most of their reporters lust a side-gig sharing their views on camera and love to study the form.)" Shafer adds: "Cable news exists and persists because as small as its audience is, it’s a highly profitable business. Pew Research estimates the three cable networks earn a combined $4 billion a year. But the median age of the cable news audience is in the 60s, as Jeremy Barr of the Washington Post noted, with the median age of MSNBC viewers clocking in at 68. For reasons that are personal, nobody has more reverence for the aged than I, but can we agree that cable news has devolved over time from a useful headline service (Ted Turner’s original vision at CNN) to a day-to-night eldercare operation? It’s one thing to tolerate cable news. It does, after all, keep people employed. But do we really want to continue to indulge an aged minority’s irrelevant obsession with who said what on cable news? Can’t somebody turn the damn thing off?"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michael Smerconish to Fill in for Chris Cuomo on CNN Next Week

Michael Smerconish, the popular radio host who also leads a Saturday-morning hour on CNN, will show up in primetime next week when he fills in for Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia-backed cable-news outlet. Smerconish is slated to fill in for Cuomo all next week, according to a spokesman, and the move isn’t necessarily surprising. Smerconish has worked Cuomo’s show in the past when the anchor has been on vacation. But he is the latest to take the reins at 9 p.m. after CNN’s decision to suspend Cuomo after new revelations about work he was doing for his brother, former New York...
ENTERTAINMENT
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
649K+
Followers
72K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy