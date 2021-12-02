ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tesla's New Solar Power Tiles Can Generate 22% More Clean Energy

By Ameya Paleja
 2 days ago
In yet another bid to push forward its solar business, electric vehicle maker Tesla has launched a new solar roof tile that has a higher power output while retaining the dimensions of the old one. Tesla entered the clean energy business when it acquired SolarCity for $2.6 billion in...

techxplore.com

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can provide cheap, clean energy

About 650 meters beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria's coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy—a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic center in the town of Traralgon. They chose it—over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind—because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating.
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

U.S. records red-hot quarter for utility-scale solar, battery storage

The U.S. connected 2.4 gigawatts of utility-scale solar projects to its power grids in the third quarter of 2021 representing 46% growth over the same period last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The red-hot quarter also included the addition of 127 megawatts of battery storage paired with utility-scale...
multihousingnews.com

Sunflare Panels Power From Dusk to Dawn

Manufacturing the lightweight solar modules entails an eco-friendly and energy-efficient process. Sunflare has debuted its PowerFit 20 solar panels for metal standing seam roofs. The thin, 60-watt panels can be configured to any length. The panels are made with Copper, Indium, Gallium and Selenide and are secure enough to withstand gale-force winds.
Inverse

Cyberquad: Tesla’s latest electric vehicle could attract a surprising new market

=Waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck? While buyers wait for the all-electric truck, Elon Musk’s company has released a much smaller vehicle with similar styling. The Cyberquad for Kids, revealed Thursday, is a $1,900 small all-terrain vehicle designed for children ages eight and above. Tesla claims the vehicle was “inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design,” with an angular body that brings to mind the company’s groundbreaking design. The new vehicle was built by toy company Radio Flyer.
insideevs.com

How About Quebec For Tesla Gigafactory Or Global Battery Factory?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Forbes

Are Battery Cost Improvements Still A Big Driver Of Tesla’s Margins?

The cost of batteries, which are a key building block of electric vehicles, has declined considerably in recent years. Per Bloomberg New Energy Finance, EV industry average battery prices have declined from an average of around $384 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2015 to about $137 per kWh in 2020, marking an average decline of about 19% each year, with average prices likely to approach the $100 mark by 2023. [1] So how are battery prices benefiting EV bellwether Tesla?
baltimorenews.net

What things are important to look in a Solar battery for Solar Panels?

Continued advancements in the solar storage business are making batteries cheaper and more efficient, whether you're searching for a means to keep the lights on when the grid goes down or want to assist offset demand costs. While batteries are still a costly alternative for home energy backup, they use a free energy source and are thus more ecologically friendly than a diesel generator.
The Gadgeteer

NTONPOWER Solar Rover 500 Power Station review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – As long-time (well, the past 4 years) readers may remember, in addition to my day job and my duties as a reviewer for The Gadgeteer, I am actively involved with the Boy Scouts. Recently, I added the position of Adult Troop Quartermaster to my long-term role as an Assistant Scoutmaster. One of the tasks that I currently working on the identification and acquisition of a solar power system for our troop trailer to be used to charge and maintain the safety radios that we use at various camping and volunteer events. The NTONPOWER Solar Rover 500 power station looks like a reasonable portable solution to topping off our radios while on-site in addition to the trailer-mounted solutions that we are currently evaluating. Let’s see if it makes the grade.
The Next Web

This solar generator set can power your home for up to a week. And it’s an extra 20% off right now

TLDR: Get prepared for anytime the power goes out with the Generark backup battery and solar power tandem, now at a special Cyber Monday price. It’s a crazy world out there. Between fires, tornados, storms, and just good old fashioned power outages, there are a whole bunch of ways your power could go down and stay down for a while. And after suffering outages that affected more than 75 percent of the state and left thousands in freezing cold darkness for days last February, Texas is now warning residents to be prepared for the possibility of similar outages this winter.
