Public Health

As in the US, here’s what we can learn from last time

By Nick Lucchesi
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do we know about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19? The first case in the United States was identified on Tuesday. Scientists have theories about what the variant could do. Still, we have to wait — it will be two to three weeks before we know...

The United States has joined the club of countries with confirmed cases of the new omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The first U.S. incidence was announced Wednesday, December 1 in California, just a week after South African scientists sounded the alarm over this mutated form of the coronavirus. Aside from genetic sequence data and the confirmed cases across the globe, there is really very little scientists can definitively say about omicron — but there are clues.
What Can We Do to Prepare for the Omicron Variant? Here's What One Expert Says

The world remains on high alert as the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to pop up in more countries across the globe. The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much is still not known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade the protection of vaccines. But many countries rushed to act, reflecting anxiety about anything that could prolong the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people.
Renowned Egyptologist says it’s time to stop romanticizing ancient Egypt

Pyramids, pharaohs and ancient Egyptian gods have entranced many, but it’s time we stopped romanticizing the trappings of authoritarianism, according to UCLA’s Kara Cooney. Cooney is a UCLA professor of Egyptology and archaeology and already a bestselling author (“The Woman Who Would Be King,” 2014, and “When Women Ruled the...
WebMD

Seaweed Extract Stops COVID in Early Testing

Dec. 6, 2021 -- A type of marine algae known as ulva, or “sea lettuce,” that’s a diet staple in places like Japan, New Zealand, and Hawaii may have another benefit for people. Lab experiments suggest that ulvan, an extract from this type of algae, may help fight COVID-19. Other...
For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Can We Learn from The Failings of William Mulholland?

He was born in Dublin in 1855 and grew up poor, with a face bruised by the fists of his father. He ran away from home at 14, joined the British Merchant Navy, and came to America. His name was William Mulholland, though he went by Bill, and by some he is known as the father of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the country and the 13th in the world.
Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
Antarctic visitors threaten world’s largest remaining wilderness

T — he first Airbus A340 landed in Antarctica recently using an immense 10,000ft runway carved out of ice, designed to take tourist flights each carrying up to 380 passengers. Increasing numbers of visitors are threatening the fragile Antarctic environment. Antarctica is largely isolated by the Southern Ocean, with the...
