Washington, DC

Help us spotlight who's shaking up race, politics and policy

By POLITICO Staff
 2 days ago
In February 2021, POLITICO’s The Recast launched with a grand goal: evolve how we think about, talk about and cover power.

The newsletter is our effort to reveal just how deeply race and identity are woven into the DNA of American politics and policy. In the midst of a pandemic, an ongoing racial reckoning and a new administration in Washington, we’ve covered everything from historic mayoral elections to the struggle to reform immigration policy . We’ve sat down with people like the new head of EMILY's List , New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker , Florida Rep. Brian Mast and yes, even John Legend . We've seen the tides of power shift and a rise in "outsiders" becoming "insiders."

So, on our one-year anniversary in February 2022, we’re launching The Recast Power List.


Do you have thoughts on which fresh faces are rising to prominence? Or which established faces are trying new, interesting things? Tell us in the form below.

People who get selected for The Recast Power List should fit the following criteria:

• Actionable influence. Their statement/work/action led to a measurable change.
• That change happened within February 2021 and February 2022
• Disruptor of status quo. They’re not just the first Asian/Native American/Latino/Black person in X position, but they’re actually shifting how things have been done.
• Politically outspoken
• Not too obvious or on too many lists

So give us your recommendations! And if you want to make sure you don’t miss the launch of The Recast Power List — or check out the cool work we do every week — subscribe to our newsletter .

All the best,
The Recast Team


