ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Hectic holidays? Don’t forget to eat well!

By FOX8 Digital Desk
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic.

That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner.

We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters.

We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, talks about foods you should try to incorporate into your diet.

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1 2 small onion, chopped
  • 3 cups fresh broccoli florets, chopped
  • 3 cups low-fat lactose-free milk
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3 4 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Additional shredded cheddar (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YePXY_0dCBjC0Q00
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Place chopped potatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil over the top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast 30 minutes or until soft.
  2. While potatoes roast, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onion 5 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside.
  3. Steam broccoli florets in a steamer, or microwave safe dish.
  4. Heat milk and vegetable broth in a saucepan over low heat. Add cheese and nutmeg and stir until melted.
  5. Once potatoes are done, put all ingredients and half of broccoli into a blender. Blend for 30 to 40 seconds or until smooth. Stir in remaining broccoli. Ladle into serving bowls and top with additional cheese if desired.

Low-Fat Chocolate Mousse

  • 1 2 cup water, plus 6 tablespoons
  • 1 2 cup sugar
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 4 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 4 ounces 60% dark chocolate
  • 1 3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 2 cup Greek yogurt, plain
  • Fresh raspberries (optional)
  • Fresh mint (optional)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRYKD_0dCBjC0Q00

Instructions

  1. In a small saucepan, add 1/2 cup water and sugar. Heat on medium until sugar has dissolved and bubbles begin to form on the surface. Remove from heat. Beat egg whites in a standing mixer until frothy. Add vinegar and continue to beat until stiff peaks appear. Slowly pour the sugar and water mixture down the side of the bowl into egg whites with the mixer on. Beat an additional 2-3 minutes until thick and shiny.
  2. In a double boiler on the stovetop, melt the chocolate, remaining 6 tablespoons water and coco powder. Stir occasionally until chocolate mix is glossy and smooth. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract. Once the chocolate mixture has cooled slightly, stir in Greek yogurt. Add a third of the egg whites to the chocolate, folding gently. Add the remainder of the egg whites, folding until mostly combined. Be sure not to overmix or mousse will fall flat.
  3. Spoon into desired serving dishes (individual ramekins work well) and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Chill at least 5 hours. Serve garnished with berries and fresh mint, if desired.

Grand Slam Snack Mix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z92Y_0dCBjC0Q00
  • 2 cups whole grain check square cereal such as Whole Grain Chex
  • 2 cups honey-sweetened oat cereal such as Honey Nut Cheerios
  • 2 1 2 ounces pretzel sticks about 3 cups
  • 1 2 cup sunflower seed kernels
  • 1 1 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 4 cup sugar
  • 1 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 2 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
  • 8 ounces Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese cubes
  1. Mix cereals, pretzel sticks and sunflower seed kernels in a large bowl; set aside.
  2. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir in honey, oil and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in cinnamon and mix well. Pour over cereal mixture in bow, stirring until evenly coated.
  3. Spread into a baking pan and bake at 325˚ for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes (be careful not to overcook). Spread on waxed paper or aluminum foil; cool completely.
  4. Toss with dried cranberries; store in an airtight container until ready to serve. Toss in cheese cubes just before serving.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Weather#White Chocolate#Food Drink#Wghp#The Dairy Alliance#Broccoli#Cheese Soup#Preheat#Greek
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's Cornflake Cookies (No Bake)

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy