Hectic holidays? Don’t forget to eat well!

(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic.

That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner.

We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters.

We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, talks about foods you should try to incorporate into your diet.

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 ⁄ 2 small onion, chopped

⁄ small onion, chopped 3 cups fresh broccoli florets, chopped

3 cups low-fat lactose-free milk

2 cups vegetable broth

1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

⁄ teaspoon ground nutmeg 3 ⁄ 4 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

⁄ cup sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded Additional shredded cheddar (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375°. Place chopped potatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil over the top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast 30 minutes or until soft. While potatoes roast, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onion 5 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside. Steam broccoli florets in a steamer, or microwave safe dish. Heat milk and vegetable broth in a saucepan over low heat. Add cheese and nutmeg and stir until melted. Once potatoes are done, put all ingredients and half of broccoli into a blender. Blend for 30 to 40 seconds or until smooth. Stir in remaining broccoli. Ladle into serving bowls and top with additional cheese if desired.

Low-Fat Chocolate Mousse

1 ⁄ 2 cup water, plus 6 tablespoons

⁄ cup water, plus 6 tablespoons 1 ⁄ 2 cup sugar

⁄ cup sugar 3 egg whites

1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon white vinegar

⁄ teaspoon white vinegar 4 ounces 60% dark chocolate

1 ⁄ 3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

⁄ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 ⁄ 2 cup Greek yogurt, plain

⁄ cup Greek yogurt, plain Fresh raspberries (optional)

Fresh mint (optional)

Instructions

In a small saucepan, add 1/2 cup water and sugar. Heat on medium until sugar has dissolved and bubbles begin to form on the surface. Remove from heat. Beat egg whites in a standing mixer until frothy. Add vinegar and continue to beat until stiff peaks appear. Slowly pour the sugar and water mixture down the side of the bowl into egg whites with the mixer on. Beat an additional 2-3 minutes until thick and shiny. In a double boiler on the stovetop, melt the chocolate, remaining 6 tablespoons water and coco powder. Stir occasionally until chocolate mix is glossy and smooth. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract. Once the chocolate mixture has cooled slightly, stir in Greek yogurt. Add a third of the egg whites to the chocolate, folding gently. Add the remainder of the egg whites, folding until mostly combined. Be sure not to overmix or mousse will fall flat. Spoon into desired serving dishes (individual ramekins work well) and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Chill at least 5 hours. Serve garnished with berries and fresh mint, if desired.

Grand Slam Snack Mix

2 cups whole grain check square cereal such as Whole Grain Chex

2 cups honey-sweetened oat cereal such as Honey Nut Cheerios

2 1 ⁄ 2 ounces pretzel sticks about 3 cups

⁄ ounces pretzel sticks about 3 cups 1 ⁄ 2 cup sunflower seed kernels

⁄ cup sunflower seed kernels 1 1 ⁄ 2 tablespoons butter

⁄ tablespoons butter 1 ⁄ 4 cup honey

⁄ cup honey 2 tablespoons canola oil

1 ⁄ 4 cup sugar

⁄ cup sugar 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

⁄ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 ⁄ 2 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries

⁄ cup dried cranberries or dried cherries 8 ounces Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese cubes

Mix cereals, pretzel sticks and sunflower seed kernels in a large bowl; set aside. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir in honey, oil and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in cinnamon and mix well. Pour over cereal mixture in bow, stirring until evenly coated. Spread into a baking pan and bake at 325˚ for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes (be careful not to overcook). Spread on waxed paper or aluminum foil; cool completely. Toss with dried cranberries; store in an airtight container until ready to serve. Toss in cheese cubes just before serving.

