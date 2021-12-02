University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic pause vaccine mandate after federal injunction

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic are suspending their COVID-19 vaccination mandates following a recent federal injunction.

The hospital systems issued the policy weeks ago in accordance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Come Jan. 4, unless there is further legal action, caregivers may continue to provide patient care services regardless of their vaccination status,” UH said in a statement on Thursday.

“Even though it is not a condition of employment at this time and CMS deadlines do not apply while the injunction remains in place, we continue asking our caregivers, in clinical and nonclinical positions, to get vaccinated or to seek an accommodation. We believe, consistent with the scientific consensus, that COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to protect our caregivers, patients and community.”

UH said the majority of its caregivers are vaccinated.

Hours later, the Cleveland Clinic issued a similar statement.

“In light of these developments, we are pausing the implementation of our COVID-19 vaccine policy, which required all employees and those who provide services with us to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption with accommodations. However, to further strengthen our protection of employees and patients, we will put in place additional safety requirements for employees who are unvaccinated, including periodic testing for those providing direct clinical care,” the Clinic said

MetroHealth said it does not have plans to change its current vaccination mandates.

