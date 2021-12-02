ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What's not to love? The US savings bond that earns 7% with inflation protection, yet gets ignored

By Chris Woodyard
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Savings accounts are accumulating paltry interest, the stock market gyrates under the weight of pandemic uncertainty and inflation is raging .

What’s a saver to do?

The government, it turns out, has provided a shockingly lucrative alternative – and taking maximum advantage requires action by year’s end.

It’s an inflation-protected, government-backed instrument that currently enjoys a whopping 7.12% annualized yield. Don't expect to see that rate on any billboards, though, and it’s easy to see why I bonds, as they are called, have been overlooked by average investors.

For starters, it’s a U.S. savings bond, which some may have dismissed a quaint relic of mid-century, post-war America, an investment with all the sex appeal of a Chevrolet nestled among Ferraris.

►How I overcame health care intimidation: Enrolling in my first health plans felt overwhelming, so I got this expert advice on open enrollment.

►Where worker shortages are bad: Massachusetts tops 5 states with the worst worker shortages. See where your state ranks.

For another, the Treasury Department limits investors to purchases of no more than $10,000 worth of I bonds per calendar year. That’s chump change to some affluent older workers striving to push their nest egg into seven-figure territory in pursuit of a comfy retirement.

But hey, I bonds are a safe place to put idle or underperforming cash and provide a decent return.

“I think if you are going to be able to hold the bonds for at least a year, it’s absolutely something to consider,” said Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner and CEO of oXYGen Financial. “This is perfect for people in the middle class and even those who are higher net worth.”

I bond rates have seen a spectacular rise. With the new rate set every six months based on inflation, they rose from 3.54% in May and from 1.67% in November 2020.

If inflation continues to gallop, as some expect, the rate could rise further. If inflation eases, as the Biden administration predicts, the rate will fall – but it can’t fall below 0%.

►Daily money newsletter: Tips on how to manage your finances like a pro

How I bonds work

Here are the basics:

I bonds can only be bought directly from the Treasury, not through securities dealers, which is a possible reason why they are largely off investors’ radar screens. Because they can’t take commissions on them, brokers have no incentive to promote them.

The bonds mature in 30 years, but they can be redeemed after 12 months with forfeiture of three months of interest. Given the low-interest rates on bank and savings accounts, investors are still likely to come out ahead even if they take the penalty by comparison. The penalty disappears if I bonds are held for at least five years.

Like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, they are subject to federal income taxes but catch a break when it comes to state or local income taxes.

Then there’s the $10,000-a-calendar-year limitation. For those who want to soak up more I Bonds, they could max out by buying them by the end of this month then again after the start of the new year. Or family members could open their own accounts and create a pool. A family of four could amass $40,000 in I bonds in a single year.

►Your retirement newsletter: News and advice to help you plan for the next phase

What are the risks with I bonds

Downsides? The biggest is the inflation adjustment, which takes place in May and November. If inflation abates, so will the I bond interest rate. What’s more, the I bond used to have a base rate in addition to the inflation adjustment. But the base rate has fallen to 0%, so the entire price reflects what is happening with inflation.

Consider, however, the alternatives. Even the most lucrative CDs and interest checking accounts earn about 1% or less, Bankrate figures show. The yield on the 1-year Treasury bill was 0.17% Wednesday.

Kevin Lao, director of financial strategies at Imagine Financial Security in St. Augustine, Florida, said he thinks I bonds work well as an enticing place to park cash for people with short-term goals, such as those planning to purchase a house.

“There’s not a lot of yield out there” among other investments, he observed, and it's hard to know how inflation will go, but this “might be an opportune time” to sign up for an I bond until the future becomes more clear.

►Subscriber exclusive: 'Tiny homes' offer homeless temporary stability as they search for their 'forever home'

►Subscriber exclusive: 'A temporary interruption': Economy could take slight hit from omicron variant in 2022, experts say

►Subscriber exclusive: 'Just be a good witness': Amid spike in organized theft, retailers reassess loss prevention

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's not to love? The US savings bond that earns 7% with inflation protection, yet gets ignored

Comments / 1

Related
Forbes

3 More Ideas For Strategically Using I Bonds In Retirement

Series I Savings Bonds (aka I bonds) have several features that can be particularly useful for middle-income pre-retirees and retirees building their retirement income portfolio. They offer high interest rates (currently yielding 7.12% per year), guarantees of principal and interest, and long-term liquidity (with a few caveats). My last two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
cfainstitute.org

Inflation: What If It Doesn’t?

Posted In: Economics, Equity Investments, Future States, Investment Topics, Philosophy, Portfolio Management, Risk Management. For more reading on inflation, check out Puzzles of Inflation, Money, and Debt by Thomas S. Coleman, Bryan J. Oliver, and Laurence B. Siegel from the CFA Institute Research Foundation. As most of us in the...
BUSINESS
CBS Austin

Fact Check Team: What's driving inflation in the US?

WASHINGTON (TND) — Many Americans say high prices caused by inflation are hurting them. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team has been researching the issue for weeks now. They’re explaining where the country is at with inflation right now and what's driving it. Just last week, a report from the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
theeastcountygazette.com

Ultra Rich Americans Burying Middle Class in a Pile of Huge Debt. Here’s How?

It is simple to move your eyes at great prices from billionaires – for instance, purchasing NFTs or yachts – but their prices are great for the overall administration. Yet, according to new outcomes distributed in the Chicago Booth Review, their profits are not so great, stating that 1% have “hidden” the average class in money with their gains habits.
ECONOMY
koamnewsnow.com

4 Simple Moves to Boost Your Retirement Savings in the Next Week

Every investor would like to squeeze more gains out of the market without taking on more risk. But that’s just not how things work. This dance is ultimately about managing trade-offs, like sacrificing upside potential in exchange for greater certainty. If you want to grow a bigger retirement nest egg without changing your stock-picking approach, your only option is to tuck more away now.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Earn 7.12% With Series I Bonds

With interest rates on most savings accounts and certificates of deposit paying under 1%, the 7.12% composite rate on newly issued Series I savings bonds is hard to ignore. The composite rate consists of a fixed rate, which is currently 0% on new bonds, and an inflation rate, which is based on the government’s consumer price index and adjusts every six months from the bond’s issue date.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#Savings Accounts#Savings Bond#Federal Income Taxes#Chevrolet#Ferraris#Oxygen Financial
elpasoinc.com

How to beat retirement’s nemesis: Inflation

Even if you are a retirement supersaver, inflation is always lurking like a chronic, incurable disease, eroding retirement benefits that often fail to keep up with the rising cost of living. To many families, inflation’s effect on their nest egg is a taboo subject — if they think about it...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

What Inflation's History Tells Investors

During the early-to-mid 2000s, investors experienced a brush with inflation. They got off easy that time around. Before that, it was the 1970s when investors experienced a more serious era of inflation. Many investors were not prepared, unsure of how to protect their portfolio during these uncertain times. But, are...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CreditCards.com

Americans are in more debt than ever

With so much pressure to overspend and credit card rates likely to rise in the years to come (perhaps even in 2022), now is a good time to make progress paying down your debt. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wave 3

Savings bonds offer 7.12% interest, what you need to know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is an expensive problem and it’s impacting all of us. As costs go up on almost everything, savings bonds, the underdog of the financial investment market are back on the scene. Inflation bonds or I bonds are offering seven percent interest. Marshall Clay, Senior Advisor...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Yields ignore hawkish Fed minutes as US inflation expectations contradict PCE data

US Treasury yields reversed from monthly high despite upbeat catalysts. FOMC Minutes, Core PCE Inflation favored bond bears. US inflation expectations drop back to three-week low. Thanksgiving Day holiday restricts intraday moves, covid, inflation in focus. With the US Thanksgiving Day restricting the market moves, Thursday’s Asian session becomes a...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Bond investors ramp up US inflation, rate-hike expectations – Russell Investments

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income managers have ramped up expectations for U.S. inflation and rate hikes in the face of stronger-than-anticipated price pressures, Russell Investments’ quarterly survey of investors found. Published on Tuesday, the survey of 53 leading bond and currency managers highlighted the challenges investors face in assessing the...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

309K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy