ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Letters To Santa

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq82G_0dCBhyrW00

Santa is coming back to the Ohio Valley to make sure all the good boys and girls get what they want on their Christmas list.

Santa will read your letter on TV during our ‘Home For The Holidays: A Loving Living Local Holiday Special’

If you would like your letter to Santa to be read on TV please follow the instructions below:

  • Click on the submit photo or video tab below
  • Add your child’s or children’s name to the name field box, your email in the email field box, and the letter to Santa in the description field box
  • Click on the choose file button and select your photo
  • Click the blue submit button
  • For any photos to be aired on TV and on WTRF.com you will also need to fill out a consent form, which can be filled out by clicking the consent form link below

Letters To Santa Consent Form

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
chinohills.org

Letters to Santa Accepted at Special Chino Hills Mailbox

Santa Claus is so busy during this time of year that he has asked his friends at the City of Chino Hills to help him by forwarding all the letters from children in Chino Hills to his home in the North Pole!. Two special mailboxes with direct access to Santa...
CHINO HILLS, CA
thelaurelmagazine.com

Letters to Santa at Kelsey-Hutchinson Founder’s Park

Written By: Mary Jane McCall | Issue: 2021/12 – December | Photograph By: Colleen Kerrigan. Neither a global pandemic nor their occasional random acts of naughtiness will prevent Santa from hearing the wishes of his dedicated followers. Folks, Santa and Mrs. Claus have been very carefully following the trajectory of...
SOCIETY
zip06.com

Killingworth Library Collecting Letters to Santa

The North Pole Mail Box returns to the Killingworth Library on Monday, Nov. 29. Children can drop off their letters to Santa through Friday, Dec. 17. Letter templates will be available for those who aren’t sure what to write. Most important: Those who would like a response should be sure...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Send letters to Santa via the Stuttgart Daily Leader

Christmas is just around the corner and letters to Santa are being accepted now through Dec. 15. Letters received will be sent to Santa before publishing in a special section at Christmastime. For the second year, there are contact-free methods of delivery. Children or their parents can email the newspaper...
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
beaconhilltimes.com

Mailbox Outside the Happy Journey Collecting Letters for Santa

Getting in touch with Saint Nick doesn’t require a trip to the North Pole, but instead one only must venture as far as Charles Street, where a special mailbox has been installed for the holidays outside The Happy Journey, a children’s store at 73 Charles St., to collect letters to Santa during business hours.
kbsi23.com

Operation Santa allows public to adopt the letters, find gifts to help Santa

(KBSI) – You can help Santa fulfill the hopeful requests of children and families this year. The United States Postal Service offers USPS Operation Santa that allows people to adopt thousands of letters the USPS receives from children to Santa each year and find just the right gifts to help Santa fulfill their wishes.
ADVOCACY
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Community briefs: Santa replying to children’s letters

GREENFIELD — Children can get a response from Santa if they mail a letter in one of Greenfield’s special mailboxes. The Greenfield Parks Department is helping “deliver” letters to the North Pole. If children send a letter to Santa and include a self-addressed stamped envelope with it, they’ll eventually get a letter back from Santa in their own mailbox. Letters must be marked with “Santa, North Pole” and dropped into the Christmas mailbox either on the courthouse plaza or the Patricia Elmore Center, 280 N. Apple St.., between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15.
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
enidbuzz.com

USPS Operation Santa - Send Letters Now

OKLAHOMA - Times are hard and the holidays can be stressful. Every day can be a struggle for some families simply trying to make ends meet. Everyone deserves to experience the magic of the holiday season. This is where the USPS Operation Santa program comes in. USPS Operation Santa has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox4news.com

USPS announces deadlines for holiday shipping, letters to Santa

The United States Postal Services is letting shoppers know when they need to wrap up and ship out their holiday gifts this year to make sure packages arrive by Christmas morning. Deadlines vary depending on shipping locations and services, but for children who send their wish list to Santa, the...
INDUSTRY
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood police collecting Christmas letters to Santa

The Brentwood Police Department is collecting Christmas letters to Santa through Dec. 17. Letters can be dropped off in the mailbox in the BPD headquarters at 910 Heritage Way, who are teaming up with Santa Claus to collect children’s letters. Through Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., children can write a...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville Christmas Parade draws huge turnout

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Holiday joy continues to spread throughout the Valley, but this time with a magical sight you only see once a year in Jefferson County: the Steubenville Parade. Several hundreds stood on the streets for the beloved city tradition. The parade went on for four blocks from North Street, down Fourth, and ended […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Go Valley Kids

6 Ways to get Letters to Santa + Bonus Printable

Santa Letters can be dropped off at these local options in Appleton, Little Chute, and Green Bay Wisconsin, or sent via United States Postal Service. Looking for how to get a letter from Santa? Here’s a local solution that cuts out worrying about the mail reaching the North Pole. Send an email or write a letter to Santa using their template or an original letter including the needed details for a great personalized letter from Santa in return!
APPLETON, WI
WHSV

Lexington post box sends letters directly to Santa

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, kids can get their Christmas wish list directly to the big man. Thanks to a special mailbox in Downtown Books, kids can drop their letters to Santa with the confidence that they’ll get delivered directly to the North Pole. The owner said installing the...
LEXINGTON, VA
Daily Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance welcomes Letters to Santa

WINDSOR - Boys and girls, get out your pencils and paper. No, we’re not giving a test. Instead, it’s time for each youngster to take time to write his or her annual letter to Santa Claus. Bertie Ledger-Advance Staff Writer Brandice Hoggard received a telephone call Monday morning from the...
WINDSOR, NC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy