Kevin Strickland was wrongly convicted of murdering three people and spent 43 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Strickland is now a free man after senior Judge James Welsh dismissed all criminal counts against Strickland. Thousands of people are raising money to help him get back on his feet. A campaign by Innocence Project that started out with a target of $7,500 has crossed $1 million, reported CNN. He is 62 now and he will never get back those decades of his life he spent in prison.

