Michigan State

Unvaccinated residents are filling Michigan hospitals

By Autumn Pitchure
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases reached a new high this week with over four thousand patients hospitalized.

Michigan reached 70% of residents 16 and older who have received their first vaccine dose, but cases are surging in the unvaccinated population, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service said.

New data from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) showcases that the majority of Michigan residents seriously sick with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The MDHHS and MHA are advising residents to get vaccinated to avoid additional strain on health care systems that are having a difficult time responding.

“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”

Research from MHA has discovered that 76% of COVID hospital patients are unvaccinated, 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88% of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.

Michigan’s health care systems are struggling to keep up with the demand based off the increase of COVID-19 patients, the health department said.

The COVID-19 omicron variant has not been found in the state and the MDHHS is actively monitoring it.

MDHHS has issued a public health advisory that all Michiganders, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor public settings and those who are not fully vaccinated or who are immunocompromised should avoid large crowds or gatherings.

Comments / 30

Janet Schmitz
4d ago

wear a mask is a joke! if you can see a person's face through it or see your breath in the cold than guess what, don't work!

Reply(1)
9
Dennis Rhyan
4d ago

A scamdemic that 99.7% of people recover from…the flu is more deadly!

Reply
11
Michigan officials announce the launch of a benefits center to address hunger

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the launch of the Michigan Benefits Center. The center will help low-income Michiganders apply for food assistance.
Michigan averaging 5,530 COVID cases per day since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 16,590 new COVID-19 cases and 127 new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. The state's new average number of cases confirmed per day is 5,530.
Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana. The center says it's a potentially emerging public health threat.
Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19.
Footprints of Michigan provides winter boots to kids in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The nonprofit, Footprint of Michigan will provide winter boots for kids who are in need across mid-Michigan.
Michigan parents found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building.
Michigan hourly minimum wage will rise 22 cents to $9.87

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's minimum wage will rise by 22 cents to $9.87 an hour on Jan. 1.
Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in the studio

(AP)–A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn't know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday.
Body of missing woman found by hunters in northern Michigan

CHARLEXVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A Michigan woman's body was found in the northern region by hunters, according to 9&10 News.
EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in a school shooting?

(AP)–Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say.
Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school.
Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said.
