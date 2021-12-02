ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gerard Butler Action Movie ‘Kandahar’ Begins Filming In Saudi Arabia; Ali Fazal & Navid Negahban Join Cast

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyAYX_0dCBh7bc00

EXCLUSIVE : Filming has begun in Saudi Arabia on Gerard Butler action movie Kandahar , which becomes the first big-budget U.S. feature to shoot in the country’s touted AlUla region.

Produced by John Wick outfit Thunder Road Films and Capstone, Kandahar reunites Butler with his Greenland and Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh.

Butler stars as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

Joining the cast are Victoria & Abdul and Death On The Nile star Ali Fazal and Homeland , 24 and Legion star Navid Negahban .

The film is the first Hollywood production to shoot in the country’s striking northwestern AlUla region, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. It will also shoot in Jeddah and has had backing from the Saudi Film Commission, so will recruit local crew and extras. Producers have tapped into the local rebate scheme.

In cultural and filmic terms, the AlUla ‘project’ is at the forefront of the government’s Vision 2030 plan to modernize the country. The Film AlUla agency has been active at festivals and in the media at promoting the region as a destination for international shoots. The location is eye-catching, combining preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, ancient dwellings and natural monuments.

Saudi Arabia is growing as a destination for international shoots. Among projects to have recently shot there are horror movie Cello with Jeremy Irons and Rupert Wyatt’s Desert Warrior with Anthony Mackie, which remains in production in the KSA. The country’s first ever film festival gets underway next week.

Capstone is financing Kandahar along with Middle East media group MBC Studios. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Brendon Boyea for Thunder Road, G-Base’s Alan Siegel and Butler, and Christian Mercuri of Capstone. David Haring, Scott LaStaiti, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Andrea Dimity and Jonathan Fuhrman are executive producers. Capstone is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance reps U.S. rights.

Screenplay comes from Mitchell LaFortune, based on his own experiences as a military intelligence officer during the Snowden leaks.

Capstone head Christian Mercuri said: “Both the allure and challenge of shooting in such an amazing place as AlUla was an opportunity none of us could pass up. The support from the Film Commission and Saudi government has been remarkable and we are beyond excited to be in production and witnessing Gerry, Ric and Basil doing their thing.”

Stephen Strachan, Film Commissioner at Film AlUla, added: “We are thrilled to officially start production on Kandahar , and welcome the production to the visually stunning county of AlUla. With such a notable filmmaking team behind the production, it is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase not only the captivating, varied landscapes of AlUla, but also our local crews and talent that are being utilized by production. We are excited to be able to showcase AlUla to global audiences around the world, and to open the doors to the region as a world-class filming destination.”

Ric Roman Waugh most recently directed STX’s upcoming feature National Champions , starring Stephan James, JK Simmons, Uzo Aduba, Tim Blake Nelson, and Timothy Olyphant.

Fazal is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates, Bowery Artists and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Negahban is repped by Innovative Artists and Weintraub, Tobin, Chediak, Coleman, Grodin.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
Deadline

Halle Berry Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix As Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ Hits #1 In U.S.

Oscar winner Halle Berry (Bruised, Monster’s Ball) has entered into a new partnership with Netflix which will see her continue to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes one week after Netflix’s global release of her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which quickly landed the streamer’s #1 film of the week slot in the U.S., and has charted at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List. Bruised hit #1 in a total of 21 countries, and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days. In the film penned by first-time feature writer Michelle Rosenfarb, Berry...
MOVIES
Deadline

Saudi Arabia Film Commission Unveils Strategy To Establish Country As Global Film Hub

As Saudi Arabia gears up for the Red Sea Film Festival next week – its first ever film festival –, the country’s film commission has announced a set of key pillars and initiatives that aim to establish the country as a “world-class film hub with a target to build an industry with a revenue of $500M.” As part of the push, a new Saudi Film Institute is set to be launched, which will be dedicated to film production and professional training in cinema as well as wider creative technical skills such as sound engineering and animation. This will be dovetailed by...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Navid Negahban
Person
Rupert Wyatt
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Ali Fazal
Person
Uzo Aduba
Collider

'Being The Ricardos' Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Awards Contender

Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
MOVIES
Collider

'John Wick 4': Keanu Reeves Teases Desert-Set Opening Sequence

While we are still far away from John Wick: Chapter 4, lead star Keanu Reeves might have revealed the action sequel opening scene, which involves horses in a desert. In an interview for Esquire, Reeves talked about how he’s currently learning how to properly ride horses for an action scene that’ll probably take place right at the beginning of John Wick: Chapter 4.
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Cia#Afghan#Victoria Abdul#Homeland#Legion#The Saudi Film Commission#Ksa#Mbc Studios
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Reuters

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - In sci-fi thriller "Encounter", a U.S. marine veteran is determined to save his children from an alien invasion, embarking on a journey where the two young boys are forced to grow up fast. Lead character Malik, played by British actor Riz Ahmed, hunts for signs...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Licorice Pizza’ and Paul Thomas Anderson Named Best Film and Director by National Board of Review

Big news for Paul Thomas Anderson’s awards campaign as his film “Licorice Pizza” was named the best picture of the year by the National Board of Review. The MGM and United Artists Releasing movie also picked up prizes for directing, and shared the breakthrough performance award for newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. Another newcomer having a great day is Latina Rachel Zegler, who won best actress for her turn in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She is just the second Latina to ever win the category since Fernanda Montenegro in “Central Station” (1998). Will Smith has kicked off his awards race...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies Predicting the Future

Futuristic movies have been a cinema staple for nearly as long as movies have been around, with 1902’s “A Trip to the Moon” widely regarded as the first ever science fiction film. Ever since, filmmakers have imagined what the future might hold, and the results have been as varied as they are interesting. In fact, […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Before the Cameras Even Roll, “A Movie Lives or Dies by Casting”

Francine Maisler tends to shy away from the spotlight. The casting director favored by some of the industry’s most sought-after directors is a master of assembling unforgettable ensembles of both stars and unknowns, but still feels a bit uncomfortable being named The Hollywood Reporter‘s inaugural Casting Director of the Year. It’s not that she’s ungrateful, she was quick to tell THR recently; rather, “I’m very in-the-moment … I’ve got a job at hand that I need to do right now, that I’m casting, and anything that takes me away from that task doesn’t seem important to me.” (Right now, at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Warms to Saudi Arabia’s Money Again

In April 2018, Hollywood power players gave the royal treatment to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, jockeying for a chance to tap into the country’s $500 billion Public Investment Fund and expanding market share. But in the wake of the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi six months later — a crime attributed to Saudi government agents — the industry publicly eschewed the relationship. Fast-forward three years, and that freeze out appears to be thawing as Saudi Arabia kicks off a big month of showbiz activity that will feature such notables as Justin Bieber, Anthony Mackie and director...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

MBC Studios’ Saudi Arabia Boss on “New Era” as A-List Features ‘Desert Warrior,’ ‘Kandahar’ Make History in the Kingdom

MBC, the Saudi-owned free-to-air satellite network giant, has been a dominant force across the Arab-speaking world for three decades and is now arguably the Middle East’s most recognizable media brand. With a reach of hundreds of millions of viewers and now offering more than 10 channels, it has been behind an influx of Western TV to the region, plus its own hugely popular Arabic dramas, sitcoms and chat shows, along with local spinoffs of some of the biggest franchises, such as Arab Idol, Arabs Got Talent and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. But only now — 30 years after first...
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy