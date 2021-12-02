Here is how you can help the Salvation Army meet its $150,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal

Local residents can enjoy holiday lights and give back to their community through the Sherman Woods Homeowner's Association's annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

A Salvation Army red kettle and bell ringer will be posted at the corner of Armour Street and LaSalle Boulevard between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the first three weekends in December, culminating in a special session on Christmas Eve with luminaries lining the associations' streets.

Fred Kemp, president of the homeowner's association, said neighbors came up with the idea in 2016 to capitalize on the large number of people who drive through the neighborhood to see homes' colorful lights and displays.

"It’s so good to have neighborhood activities that also accomplishes so much good," Kemp said. "I'm very pleased that people have had this response and that people enjoy it."

Kemp said the Salvation Army Band will play at the kettle from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. Santa is also expected to make several visits.

The annual campaign has raised $22,300 in contributions to the Salvation Army since it's inception. Last year saw the largest contribution, with $11,000 donated, according to the homeowner's association.

More on the red kettle campaign

Salvation Army Major Wes Dalberg said the money raised from the red kettle campaign feeds families during the holidays and provides toys for children.

The campaign also raises about 25% of the Salvation Army's annual budget, which provides rent, food and utility assistance and other programs year-round for St. Clair County residents. The annual budget also covers the organization's operating expenses, such as utilities and staff salaries, Dalberg said.

The 2021 campaign, which runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, has a fundraising goal of $150,000.

Bell ringers are also at Walmart, SAMs Club, St. Clair County Kroger stores, Hobby Lobby, and Nieman’s Market. Donations can also be made in-person or via mail at 2000 Court St., Port Huron, MI 48060. To donate online, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/porthuron/ and click "donate to this community."

"The need is still great and we as a caring community can show our concern and compassion through our generous giving," Dalberg said in an email. "When you see a familiar red kettle please help by dropping something in as you go by."

The Salvation Army is searching for volunteer and paid bell ringers. Call (810) 984-2976 to apply for a paid position. To volunteer as a group or as an individual, visit registertoring.com/.

National Salvation Army guide on racism causes controversy

Recently, the Salvation Army's "Let's Talk About Racism" guide, which was issued as a voluntary resource, was a source of national controversy for its handling of the topic.

"Although we remain committed to serving everyone in need — regardless of their beliefs, backgrounds, or lifestyle — some individuals and groups have recently attempted to mislabel our organization to serve their own agendas. They have claimed that we believe our donors should apologize for their skin color, that The Salvation Army believes America is an inherently racist society, and that we have abandoned our Christian faith for one ideology or another," according to a statement on the Salvation Army's website.

"Those claims are simply false, and they distort the very goal of our work."

International Headquarters determined certain aspects of the guide needed to be clarified and have since withdrawn the guide, according to the statement.

Dalberg said the guide has not been used, shared, supported or endorsed anywhere in the Eastern Michigan Division, of which Port Huron is a part of.

The Salvation Army stated racism is incompatible with the organization's mission. The army occasionally publishes internal study guides on various topics to foster positive conversations and encourage the development of the organization, according to the statement.

"We at The Salvation Army remain undeterred in our mission because we are confident in the power of the gospel, and because millions of vulnerable Americans need our help. And we remain deeply grateful for the support of a generous public — people from all walks of life and from all parts of the country — who help us meet human need wherever it exists. Our supporters know that ours is a message of love, even for those who disagree or attack us. That is the model set by Christ, and we strive to follow it every day," the Salvation Army said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.