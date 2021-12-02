3 Horses Wandering On Route 1 In Topsfield Safely Returned Home

TOPSFIELD (CBS) — Three horses that had quite the adventure in Topsfield early Thursday morning are now being returned home to their owners.

The Topsfield Fire Department said they found the trio of horses wandering along Route 1.

The department first posted about the incident on their Facebook page a little after 8 a.m., and asked the public to help identify where the horses came from.

About an hour later, they said the owners were found and that the horses were being returned.