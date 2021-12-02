1-Year-Old Child Dies After Crash On EB I-80 In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — A crash along Interstate 80 in Davis has left a one-year-old child dead early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway near the Richards Boulevard offramp.

California Highway Patrol says a sedan, for an unknown reason, crashed into the center divide and came to rest back in the roadway. This then set off a chain reaction where two other collisions took place.

Both a box truck and a pickup truck were involved, but it’s unclear which vehicle struck the sedan first.

Officers say the one-year-old child in the sedan was ejected at some point in one of the crashes. The child has been pronounced dead, CHP says.

Two other people who were in the sedan have been taken to the hospital with major injuries. The box truck driver was not hurt, while the pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Other drivers reported that it was foggy in the area at the time of the crash.

All lanes were blocked along eastbound I-80 due to the crash and investigation. A SigAlert was issued and traffic was diverted to northbound Highway 113.

The lanes reopened a little after 8:30 a.m. Drivers should still expect residual delays through the morning.