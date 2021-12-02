ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Penn State Great Valley Chancellor James Nemes to Retire

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jgrZ_0dCBfSSI00
James Nemes.Image via Cai Pyle, Penn State Great Valley.

Penn State Great Valley chancellor James Nemes has announced his decision to retire effective July 1, 2022, after more than a decade of service to the campus.

“Penn State Great Valley has made great strides under Dr. Nemes’s leadership,” said Kelly Austin, interim senior vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor at Penn State. “He has helped transform the campus and enhance the student experience through program expansion, facility upgrades, and community outreach. His impact will be felt for many years to come on the campus, the university, and the local community.”

Nemes began his time at Penn State Great Valley as the head of the engineering division in 2007. He was named interim chancellor in January 2015 and chancellor and chief academic officer a year later.

Within the past five years alone, Nemes has overseen the establishment of the REV-UP Center for Entrepreneurship, initiated a partnership with Immaculata University to establish a pipeline of graduate students, overseen the $1.9 million renovation to create the Knowledge Commons, and established a $50,000 educational equity scholarship.

The REV-UP Center for Entrepreneurship was created in 2016 with a $50,000 seed grant from Invent Penn State. A program operating in partnership with the Chester County Economic Development Council, REV-UP supports early-stage enterprises, provides access to engineering fabrication tools, and offers an annual competition for entrepreneurs to pitch ideas. In May 2020, REV-UP was incorporated as part of the Great Valley LaunchBox, which further expanded the campus’s entrepreneurial support and outreach.

In November 2018, Penn State Great Valley completed renovations to the lower level of the Main Building to establish the Knowledge Commons, a 9,000-square foot shared learning space that fosters collaboration among students, faculty, and staff. In addition to the library’s circulation desk and limited onsite collection, there are group study rooms, a micro-market, a 3D printing lab, a One Button Studio, a media editing room, a gaming room, and a fitness studio. Several rooms and spaces in the Knowledge Commons have been named thanks to the generous support of donors.

Great Valley has also added several new graduate and professional development programs under Nemes’s leadership, including:

  • Master of Science and Master of Professional Studies in Data Analytics degrees
  • Master of Professional Accounting program
  • New Ventures and Entrepreneurship graduate certificate
  • Integrated Digital Marketing certificate program
  • Workforce and Career Development certificate program (set to launch in the spring)

“Perhaps the one thing I would say I’m most proud of is how the reach of Penn State Great Valley has been extended,” Nemes said. “As a campus that served students almost exclusively from southeastern Pennsylvania, that reach is now extended across the globe. Our seven online programs include students from across the United States and beyond, and those programs have received national recognition for excellence and deservedly so. In addition, our resident programs have made Penn State Great Valley a destination of choice for students around the world. Those students have enriched the campus to the benefit of us all.”

Learn more about Penn State Great Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSSk8_0dCBfSSI00
Image via Penn State Great Valley.

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Penn State Great Valley Raising Funds for Its Arts and Culture Program on GivingTuesday

Today, Penn State’s seventh GivingTuesday is an opportunity to remind its students that they are a part of a community that believes in their potential. It is a chance to show support for the people and programs that shape the university. It’s a day to remind friends and neighbors that “We Are” a community that stands beside one another and invests in a better, brighter future together.
CHARITIES
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Lehigh Valley business alumnus takes career to the Netherlands

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. -- Ray Hernandez made a big leap earlier this year when he decided to pursue a promising job opportunity in Utrecht, the Netherlands. The 2014 Penn State Lehigh Valley (PSU-LV) graduate currently works as an education adviser for Inchainge, B.V., a value chain leadership organization that uses advanced business simulation games to create innovative learning experience for its participants. Its mission is to support a more sustainable and inclusive world, where students and professionals alike have the opportunity to understand and improve value chains.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
abc23.com

State College Casino Update

A legal Challenge is delaying plans for a new casino in State College. Developers of the casino, which is planned for the Nittany Mall, hoped to have construction underway by now, but another casino development company filed a suit in Commonwealth court challenging the bidding process that awarded the project to a team headed by former Penn State trustee Ira Lubert.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank Demonstrates Its Commitment to Education by Awarding $20,000 to Five Local Independent Schools

Malvern Bank, National Association has awarded $20,000 in Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) funds to five local independent schools. The OSTC program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, provides tax credits to eligible businesses contributing to an Opportunity Scholarship Organization. These contributions are then used by organizations to provide tuition assistance – in the form of scholarships to eligible students residing within the boundaries of a low-achieving school – to attend another public school outside of their district or nonpublic school.
MALVERN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculata University#Penn State Great Valley#Commonwealth Campuses#The Knowledge Commons#Invent Penn State
DELCO.Today

Three Signs of Recent Pa. College Grads: Framed Diplomas, Ready Resumes, Mountainous Student Debt

The Class of 2020 at Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities carried the third-highest level of student debt nationwide, according to the recently released 16th annual report by The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS). Patty Tascarella peered into that financial hole for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The TICAS report provides...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Chester County businesses hard hit by pandemic receive funding from state

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 5,860 businesses — including hundreds in Chester County — received funding support this year through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program, helping to protect and preserve this vital industry in Pennsylvania. “We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Find Out How to Make Your Move with a WilmU Degree or Certificate at a Virtual Open House on Wednesday

Image via Wilmington University. Find out how to make your move with a Wilmington University degree or certificate at a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 7 AM-7 PM. Chat live with Wilmington University faculty and staff starting at 11 AM, and learn about WilmU’s academic colleges, financial aid, advising, transfer credit evaluation, and more.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following positions...
MEDIA, PA
Reading Eagle

Newsmakers for December 5

David R. Kline, West Lawn, has joined the firm as a design technician. He will assist the firm’s architects and project managers with all phases of design, documentation and construction contract administration, develop detailed 3D/BIM models and will create construction documents and schedules from those models. He will also assist project managers with construction phase contract administration.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy