ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vegan “Cheesy” Broccoli & Wild Rice Casserole

By Hailey Welch, Britt Berlin
thebeet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1/3 cup soy milk (or dairy free milk of choice) In a large sauce pot or in an Instant Pot with sauté mode, heat the vegan butter on medium heat until melted. Add in the sage and rosemary, and sauté until fragrant. Add in the chopped kale,...

thebeet.com

Comments / 0

Related
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Rice#Vegan Cheese#Casserole#Food Drink
WCNC

Corn Casserole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corn Casserole. Salt, pepper, garlic powder to taste. Bake at 350* for 40 minutes or until set. You can double or triple the recipe with no problems! Just increase cook time to make sure center cooks through if using a deeper dish.
RECIPES
Parade

This Green Bean Casserole Recipe Just Hits Different Thanks to One Crispy, Crunchy Ingredient (Aside From Fried Onions)

Love it or hate it, Green Bean Casserole is a classic Thanksgiving side dish and a fall family favorite. The debate over how to make the best-ever green bean casserole can be somewhat heated, however. There are the green bean casserole purists who believe it should be made like mom’s—with canned French’s Crispy Fried Onions and Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Post

Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms make buzzworthy party fare

These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can’t be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter. For these, shallot...
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Beef and Broccoli Lo Mein

Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli, this all-in-one dinner is packed with flavor. Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli and my favorite lo mein noodles (fresh egg noodles found in the produce section of the grocery store), this flavorful stir-fry features an easy Asian sauce and plenty of ginger, garlic and fresh herbs.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
tulsapeople.com

Recipe: Dirty rice, a one-pot wonder

The beautiful chaos that is December leaves us sometimes frazzled and wiped out by the end of the day. With all there is to do in preparation for the holidays, it’s nice to have a few go-to recipes everyone can agree on and that you know will be winners. Cajun...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy