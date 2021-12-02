ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burning Ambulance Festival Stream on January 1

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 3 days ago

Burning Ambulance Music is celebrating the dawn of a new year with a very special online event. We’ve commissioned...

avantmusicnews.com

avantmusicnews.com

Ensemble Dal Niente’s “confined. speak.” Reviewed

Ensemble Dal Niente, a staunch Chicago-based purveyor of new music, is not like other groups. Since its inception in 2004, Dal Niente — “from nothing,” in Italian — has gravitated to largely atonal scores that fall within the orbit of the very challenging and even the cacophonous and bizarre. Their latest album, confined. speak. (New Focus Recordings), highlights the ensemble’s activities during the pandemic while documenting a period of uncertainty in the performing arts.
ROCK MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Perfect Sound Forever December / January Issue

Interview- Extensive look at his country roots, by J. Vognsen. “Country music provides fertile creative ground for both Chadbourne’s instrumental skills and his excellent comedic timing, but he has also provided a couple of important contributions to the genre as a songwriter. ”. JON HASSELL. Ethnomusicologist’s Canadian Years, Part 1...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Arts for Art in December

Arts for Art is excited to announce the return of its family friendly series FreeJazz on a Saturday Afternoon at the Clemente, as well as two evenings of music at the Lower East Side club Nublu 151. Arts for Art at NuBlu. 151 Avenue C, NYC 10009. Tickets: $20 |...
VISUAL ART
avantmusicnews.com

A Memorial for Milford Graves on December 5

Please join Ars Nova Workshop, with Artists Space (NYC) and the family of Milford Graves for a very special memorial celebrating Milford Graves’ life and work. The memorial will be attended by the family and close friends of Milford Graves in person, and will be available to stream online for the general public, with performances and remarks from Hugh Glover, Tatiana Graves-Kochuthara, Shahzad Ismaily, Jake Meginsky, William Parker, Toshi Tsuchitori, Yara practitioners, John Zorn, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Screenings, discussions stream all month at Thomas Edison Film Festival

The Thomas Edison Film Festival and the Hoboken Historical Museum are launching “Meet the Filmmakers: The Art of Storytelling” today, Dec. 1, featuring Gabriel Amaral and Francisco Saco in conversation with Jane Steuerwald, TEFF director. The program will continue to stream live through Dec. 31. Amaral’s film “No Place,” and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
avantmusicnews.com

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: November 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. November’s selection includes zoned-out loops, Bollywood-inspired abstractions, noise as stand-up comedy, and a reissue of recordings taken from the installation of an eight-foot-tall book.
INTERNET
hawaiipublicradio.org

Streaming makes Hawaiʻi International Film Festival audience triple and revenue dwindle

Before the in-person events for the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival finished up this past weekend, HPR’s Noe Tanigawa joined The Conversation to talk about virtual reality versus fiscal reality. In 2020, HIFF saw a massive increase in online viewership. But they're caught in a bind because online streaming has not...
MOVIES
musicalamerica.com

The Django Announces January Line-Up featuring Pat Martino Tributes, CD Release Concerts, French Jazz Festival, and More

Pat martino tribute: on film and stage featuring documentary screening, rick germanson concert followed by peter bernstein, dave stryker, paul bollenback, mark whitfield, and more (jan 6) cd release concerts: evan sherman (jan 7) & alexander claffy trio featuring michael stephenson (jan 26) french quarter jazz fest (jan 18) ehud...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

10 Classic Taiwanese Films to Stream for Free on TaiwanPlus’s First Online Film Festival

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021-- TaiwanPlus, a new global English-language video streaming service, has launched a Taiwan Cinema program with a selection of ten films that exemplify the diversity of Taiwan’s culture, peoples, and history. The most prominent collection is Ang Lee’s ‘Father Knows Best’ trilogy. Notably, this is the first time the films are available to be streamed online together. Director Lee’s strength in bringing together family members to create tension and tender comedic moments shine in this trio of PUSHING HANDS (1991), EAT DRINK MAN WOMAN (1994), and THE WEDDING BANQUET (1993).
MOVIES
avantmusicnews.com

Best Ornette Coleman Pieces

Ornette Coleman is regarded as one of the great pioneers of free jazz, a genre that emerged in the late 1950s and continues to influence music today. Perhaps his most famous record is The Shape of Jazz to Come, a prophetically titled album that remains an essential listen for anyone looking to learn about free jazz. In 2012, the Library of Congress added the album to the National Recording Registry, and in 2015, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Mars Williams – Presents: An Ayler Xmas Vol. 5 (2021; Soul What Records / Astral Spirits)

Albert Ayler was unlike other free-jazz pioneers of the 1960s. Notably, he did not strictly play free, as many of his recordings include composed tunes that he deconstructed and improvised over until they became something entirely new. He had a habit of including quotes from folk melodies, marches, and gospel songs in his works, which gave them more than a few hints of familiarity.
MUSIC
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
darkhorizons.com

Pioneering Actor David Gulpilil Has Died

Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
NME

‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS

