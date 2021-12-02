Basketball roundup: Greenville Lady Lions fall 33-31; Bland girls go to 8-0

Scurry-Rosser outscored Greenville 14-5 in the fourth quarter to claim a 33-31 non-district basketball victory over the Lady Lions on Tuesday in the Lions Den.

Scurry-Rosser took the lead for good with 2:04 remaining when Emma Hitt scored on an offensive rebound.

The Lady Lions lost two turnovers in the final two minutes and missed a shot at the buzzer.

“They played hard today,” said Greenville coach Angela Butler, whose team dropped to 2-4 for the season. “We were down a few players due to injuries.”

Hannah Word led the 5-0 Lady Wildcats with 11 points. She was Scurry-Rosser’s only player in double digits.

Evelyn Garcia led the Lady Lions with nine points and Jenna Wade banked in seven.

“I’m seeing improvement every game,” said Butler. “The girls are working hard. Their full court press has really improved.”

Greenville led 18-13 at halftime and 26-19 entering the fourth quarter.

Greenville will return to action at 8:30 a.m. Thursday against 10-0 Flower Mound in the Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament in Royse City.

Non-district girls basketball

Scurry-Rosser 11 2 6 14 —33

Greenville 8 10 8 5 —31

SR: Chloe Fisher 5, Cheyenne Vick 4, Hannah Ward 11, Emily Story 2, Emma Hitt 4, Hailey Mead 5, Makenna Bragg 2.

G: Evelyn Garcia 9, Caroline Bowers 3, Logan Venters 5, Aaniyah Venters 4, Jenna Wade 7, Chennia Sanders 3.

Records: S-R 5-0, G 2-4.

Next game: Greenville vs. Flower Mound, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament, Royse City.

Bland girls 69,

Ector 30

ECTOR — The Bland Lady Tigers remained unbeaten at 8-0 with a 69-30 non-district basketball win at Ector on Tuesday.

Connie Hughes led the Lady Tigers with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Taylea West pumped in 17 points for Bland and pulled down six rebounds.

Layla Johnson tossed 10 points.

Yadira Elias finished with five assists and five steals.

Non-district girls basketball

Bland 16 19 22 12 —69

Ector 16 2 4 8 —30

B: Connie Hughes 28, Taylea West 17, Aziah Lopez 5, Layla Johnson 10, Yadira Elias 7, Brandy Smith 2.

Record: B 8-0.

Next game: Detroit at Bland, 5 p.m. Friday.

Royse City girls 74,

Dallas Thunder 38

ROYSE CITY — No. 16 state-ranked Royse City prepped for its tournament with a 74-38 non-district basketball victory over Dallas Thunder on Tuesday.

Nevaeh Zavala fired in 29 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Zavala was 11-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Alexia Lohman tossed in 11 points to go with six rebounds and Maggie Hutka doubled up with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Non-district girls

Dallas Thunder 2 10 9 17 —38

Royse City 18 22 7 27 —74

RC: Nevaeh Zavala 29, Alexia Lohman 11, Maggie Hutka 10, Jacelyn Neighbors 5, Kayla Kimbrough 5, Sidney Mullen 4, Nicole Weaver 4, Shelby Aldridge 4, Destiny Alexander 2.

Record: RC 12-2.

Bland 67,

Ector 50

ECTOR — Bland outscored Ector 42-30 in the second half to pull away for a 67-50 non-district basketball win on Tuesday.

Wyatt Wigington led Bland and all scorers with 21 points. Corey Turner tossed in 17 and Kole Hobbs added 13.

Emory Cooper paced Ector with 20 points and Sean Reed added 17.

Non-district boys basketball

Bland 16 9 22 20 —67

Ector 9 11 13 17 —50

B: Calem White 8, Wyatt Wigington 21, Corey Turner 17, Nicholas Hammack 8, Kole Hobbs 13.

E: Sean Reed 17, Nathan Harris 4, Marcus Perry 1, Emory Cooper 20, Gauge Williams 1, Carter Whitburn 7.

PTAA girls 47,

Gr. Christian 33

Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy claimed its first win of the girls basketball season, 47-33 on Tuesday over Greenville Christian.

Kalaiha Smith led PTAA with 19 points and Joy Ramos added 16.

“Even though our opponents were taller we played with heart and fought hard until the end,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “I’m so proud of our team’s growth.”

Rachel Pearce topped Greenville Christian with 13 points.

Non-district girls basketball

Greenville Christian 7 10 6 10 —33

Greenville PTAA 12 10 13 12 —47

GC: Pearce 13, Westhafee 6, Johnson 5, Sundeen 5, Murry 3, Amaya 1.

PTAA: Kalaiha Smith 19, Joy Ramos 16, Isabel Olguin 4, Keyla Torres 2.

Next game: PTAA vs. Ector, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7.