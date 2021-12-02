ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

‘Almost obsessed:’ GHS to host first student art sale

By Travis Hairgrove
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 3 days ago
Art lovers from around the Greenville area will have an opportunity to purchase original art for their homes or offices at Greenville High School’s first-ever student art sale on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The sale will feature about 200 pieces by about 20-30 art students, and will include water colors, acrylic and oil paintings, drawings, digital art, pottery, knit hats and other items.

“Most of the pieces are by students in my Art 3 and Art 4 classes,” Greenville High School art teacher Bill Shiflet said.

“About a handful of the students are actually working on a body of work and will be selling several pieces, and then there are students who will only have one or two things in the sale, but all the students will get to keep 100 percent of the proceeds from the artwork they sell.

“Some of the art, though, was made by students in previous years, and the proceeds from the sale of those pieces will go toward buying supplies for the art department,” Shiflet explained.

In preparation for the art sale, many of the students are glad to be back to creating more ambitious pieces, especially after the challenges brought on by remote learning and other precautions against COVID-19 in recent semesters.

“Starting out, our biggest problem during COVID, when it came to art classes, was that not all the students had the supplies they would need for typical projects, so we had to limit it to a lot of ‘paper and pencil’ type work,” Shiflet said.

“After a while though, ACE [Afterschool Centers on Education] stepped up and acquired 150 art supply kits, and donated them to us. I also put up a wish list on Amazon.com, which a lot of people in the Greenville arts community bought and then donated to us. Then, we were able to go out and deliver the supplies to the students.

“One of the good things that came out of remote learning, though, was that more of the art kids became more open, as in more social, afterwards and seemed to appreciate each other more,” Shiflet added.

Overall, Shiflet is excited that his students will have an opportunity to have their art seen by more people.

“The teen years are an extremely good time to create art,” he said. “When we have students come back after Art 1, for Art 2, 3 and 4, you can tell that they’re dedicated and a lot of them become almost obsessed with art.”

The Greenville High School Art Sale will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, on campus in the Career & Technical Education Center.

