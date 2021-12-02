ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Gossip Girl’ Creator on Those Very Special Hanukkah Cameos, Blair’s Location Reveal

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 10 of Season 1 of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl.”) HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” brought over several characters from the original CW series on Episode 10, including Blair Waldorf’s (Leighton Meester) widely beloved housekeeper (and actual BFF) Dorota (played by Zuzanna Szadkowski). Dorota’s...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Gossip Girl Boss Talks Bringing Back Those Original Characters in Episode 10: 'Just Being With Them Was a Joy'

Gossip Girl celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah by blessing us with the biggest reunion of characters from the original series yet. In a well-intended effort to boost her mother’s fashion career, Audrey finagled a pair of invitations to a Hanukkah dinner with a Council of Fashion Designers of America board member — also known as Eleanor Waldorf. Not only did Margaret Colin reprise her role as Blair’s mother, but viewers were also reunited with Wallace Shawn as Cyrus Rose, Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky and Aaron Schwartz as Dorota’s husband Vanya. “Just being with them was a joy, because they themselves are...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Gossip Girl’s Showrunner Spills on the Cameos and Secrets to Come

You know you missed her. It’s been two months since Gossip Girl left us in a haze of betrayals, influencer drama, and shocking Instagram posts. But this Thanksgiving, HBO Max‘s teen drama about mega-wealthy Upper East Siders will finally return with three new episodes. At the end of Gossip Girl...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

19 Quotes From ‘Gossip Girl’ To Caption Your Dramatic Thankgiving Pics

The holiday season is all about giving thanks to everyone in your world, especially the S to your B. We’re talking about Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, of course. Whether you’re enjoying your holiday dinner on the Upper East Side of Manhattan or someplace else in the world, why not toast and give thanks to your bestie, partner, or another special person in your life in style with these Thanksgiving quotes from Gossip Girl?
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Marvel's Hawkeye, Gossip Girl Part 2

It's a busy week (cue the screams of, "How is it already almost Thanksgiving?") and you might be wondering when you're going to find time to watch all the TV and movies being released over the coming days. That's not really for us to say, but we can tell you what to prioritize with our roundup of the best shows and movies out this week. Tonight we recommend two things on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, though both are worth checking out: Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast on Netflix, and the first two episodes of the HBO docuseries Black and Missing. And if you're already trying to figure out a way to escape your family on the big day, HBO Max is releasing Gossip Girl Part 2 on Thanksgiving, and there are also two big releases happening on Disney+: Marvel's latest series, Hawkeye, and the first part of the three-part Beatles (ever heard of them?) documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Wallace Shawn
Person
Ed Westwick
Person
Michelle Trachtenberg
Person
Zuzanna Szadkowski
Person
Leighton Meester
Person
Margaret Colin
Decider

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Part 2 Premiere on HBO Max?

It’s an unspoken law of television: Thanksgiving belongs to Gossip Girl. That’s especially true in the year of Blair Waldorf, two thousand and twenty-one. That’s because this holiday week will see the return of HBO Max’s oh-so-addicting reboot to the tune of three new episodes. You already knew that Thanksgivings...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gossip Girl season 2 release date, trailer, cast and more

Hey, Upper East Siders, The Digital Fix here, your one and only source into the reboot of the scandalous TV series about Manhattan’s elite – Gossip Girl (2021). If our opening reference didn’t give it away already, the 2000s show about New York’s 1% has returned with a modern makeover and a new set of wealthy teens. But, with endless cliffhangers in this reboot so far, you may be wondering about the series’ future and asking yourself: what is Gossip Girl (2021) season 2’s release date?
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner on Julien and Zoya’s Devastating Discovery and Kate’s Big Mistake

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 9 of “Gossip Girl” Season 1.) At the end of Episode 8 of “Gossip Girl” Season 1, Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) managed to overcome the damage that was done to their sisterhood by Julien sleeping with Obie (Eli Brown). But the pain they put aside isn’t replaced with joy, but rather horror, as Zoya comes to Julien’s aid when Julien discovers evidence that her music mogul father Davis Calloway (Luke Kirby) committed sexual acts with multiple heavily intoxicated women over the years, taking advantage of them in ways they couldn’t remember the next day.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Cameos#Cw
TVLine

Gossip Girl EP on [Spoiler]'s Send-Off in Episode 7: 'That Story Is Over, But...'

Still digesting Gossip Girl‘s chaotic Thanksgiving episode? We hope you saved room for leftovers, or at least one more scoop. In addition to the many secrets spilled out at the dinner table, from Aki and Audrey’s fling with Max, to Julien and Obie’s own deception at Zoya’s expense, Episode 7 also wrapped up one of the show’s more divisive storylines. Upon receiving Max’s confession and returning control of Gossip Girl to Kate and Jordan, Rafa (Jason Gotay) revealed that he quit his job after realizing he was doing more harm than good. “I wanted revenge on him,” Rafa said of Max. “A student....
TV SERIES
NYLON

That One Time…Gossip Girl Made The Quintessential Thanksgiving Episode

Welcome to That One Time... a NYLON series spotlighting culture’s funniest, most slept-on moments. There’s no Thanksgiving tradition I look forward to more than watching the Gossip Girl Season 1 Thanksgiving episode “Blair Waldorf Must Pie.” The episode is the show at its best — which it accomplishes even without having Chuck Bass in it — a perfect cocktail of salacious gossip, dark psychological, underpinnings and the year 2007.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To The Original Cast Of ‘Gossip Girl’?

Created off of a novel that bears the same name, Gossip Girl made its debut on The CW in September of 2007. The show had a six-season run that ended in 2012. It told the stories of students from privileged families, through the eyes of an anonymous blogger. The show’s popularity birthed several spin-offs in numerous countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, and Turkey, where it was named Little Secrets. During its reign, Gossip Girl received a total of 18 Teen Choice Awards, and in 2021, inspired a sequel which, according to The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan, is nothing like the original. At the end of the series, fans got a taste of a much-awaited reveal of Kristen Bell as ‘Gossip Girl’. It’s nearly a decade since the show wrapped up. Its fans have been treated to a reboot with all-new characters. The question on everyone’s mind is, what is the original cast up to?
TV SERIES
Hypebae

The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Returns With Part 2 on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has always been an iconic holiday in Gossip Girl history, and the reboot seems to continue the tradition. The new series, which premiered earlier this year, is returning with Part 2. In the trailer for the second half of Season 1, Gossip Girl narrates, teasing all the chaos that...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
studybreaks.com

The New Era of ‘Gossip Girl’ Sets the Reboot Apart From Its Predecessor

The revival of the iconic series has its own issues, but its strengths propel it forward from the original. The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar, was one of the most popular teen dramas to hit television. The original television series, which first aired in September 2007, starred Blake Lively (Serena Van Der Woodsen) and Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf). Set in the heart of New York’s Upper East Side, the show details the adventures of a group of young, attractive and ridiculously wealthy teenagers. The original “Gossip Girl” shines a hot spotlight on the rivalry between best friends Serena and Blair, portraying the ups and downs inside the friendship dating from the final years of high school into their adulthood. The sultry sensation of a show had its fanbase in a chokehold, and its effect on pop culture hasn’t been matched since — although HBO Max is taking a swing at reviving the cult classic. However, fans of the original aren’t too happy with the new reboot.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Seth Rogen Says His HBO Max Series ‘Santa Inc’ Has ‘Pissed Off Tens of Thousands of White Supremacists’

Seth Rogen says his new adult stop-motion TV series “Santa Inc” isn’t a hit with the “white supremacist” demographic. “We really pissed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show #SantaInc which is now available on HBOMAX! (Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation),” Rogen tweeted at 4:32 p.m. PT Thursday, the day the series launched.
MOVIES
Dirt

‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Creator Josh Schwartz Gets $9 Million for Santa Barbara Spread

Click here to read the full article. When showbiz winner Josh Schwartz, creator of the popular mid-Aughts teen drama “The O.C.” and co-developer of the even more successful late Aughts teen drama “Gossip Girl,” and its 2021 sequel, sold a sprawling mid-renovation estate in Sherman Oaks in May to tennis champ Sloane Stephens for $6.85 million, he lost a whopping $1.25 million on the deal. (He’d paid $8.1 million for the 2.3-acre spread less than a year earlier.) Lucky for him and his pocketbook, he’s more than made up the loss with the $3.8-million profit realized on the nearly $9...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thecinemaholic.com

What Are the Ages of Gossip Girl Characters?

‘Gossip Girl‘ reboot focuses on a new generation of teenagers at the prestigious Constance Billard St. Jude’s School, where some of New York’s wealthiest and most influential people send their children to study. However, the students’ lives are launched into chaos when the mysterious blogger named Gossip Girl returns and begins to unravel their nasty secrets in front of everyone.
TV SERIES
Decider

This Is the ‘Gossip Girl’ We Know and Love

So much of Part 2’s new life has to do with its surprise big bad. After an ominous warning from Aki’s (Evan Mock) Rupert Murdoch-esque father at the end of Part 1, the scandal of the season emerged: Davis Calloway (Luke Kirby) was accused of sexual assault. The rest of the season does more than simply address this world-shattering revelation in Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) life. It reframes Julien herself in a way that’s classic GG.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Multiple OG Gossip Girl Stars Returned For The Reboot And Fans Are Freaking! Out!

Since the return of Gossip Girl, fans have been clamoring for cameos by the original cast. Though Julien, Zoya, Max, and Audrey are collecting fan bases, the die-hard fans hope to get a glimpse of how Blair, Serena, Dan, and Chuck are doing. Though showrunner Joshua Safran has said he’s holding the big appearances for Season 2, Season 1 has had its fair share. And these tweets about Eleanor, Cyrus, Dorota, and Vanya’s Gossip Girl cameos suggest that Twitter might burn to the ground when they do arrive.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy