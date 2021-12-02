‘Gossip Girl’ Creator on Those Very Special Hanukkah Cameos, Blair’s Location Reveal

It's a busy week (cue the screams of, "How is it already almost Thanksgiving?") and you might be wondering when you're going to find time to watch all the TV and movies being released over the coming days. That's not really for us to say, but we can tell you what to prioritize with our roundup of the best shows and movies out this week. Tonight we recommend two things on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, though both are worth checking out: Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast on Netflix, and the first two episodes of the HBO docuseries Black and Missing. And if you're already trying to figure out a way to escape your family on the big day, HBO Max is releasing Gossip Girl Part 2 on Thanksgiving, and there are also two big releases happening on Disney+: Marvel's latest series, Hawkeye, and the first part of the three-part Beatles (ever heard of them?) documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO