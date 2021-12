The holidays are quickly approaching, and with them is a looming crisis that could change the way we buy eggs on the SouthCoast. According to State House News Service, Massachusetts lawmakers have less than 30 days to figure out how to fix an animal welfare law that kicks into effect in 2022. If they can't figure it out, it could "unleash a nearly eggless period that one industry leader forecast would be 'temporary chaos.'"

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO