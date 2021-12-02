Tsareena announced for Pokemon Unite

Marvelous has issued a new trailer for the version 1.1.0 update coming to Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. To recap, here’s what’s included in the upcoming patch:. The 1.1.0 update adds a bevy of new features including “Spirit Quests,” a series of events and challenging requests for Olive Town experts featuring rewards such as new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities. For players looking to deepen their relationship with their soulmate, this update also adds new post-marriage event scenes. Additionally, the six marriage candidates introduced in the paid DLC “Expansion Pass” can now attend Olive Town’s four couples-centric festivals such as the Fireworks Display and the Snowshine Celebration.
Comments / 0