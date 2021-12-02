ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsareena announced for Pokemon Unite

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTsareena is joining Pokemon Unite as the game’s next playable character, The Pokemon Company and Timi Studio Group just revealed. Currently we’re waiting on further information. However, we do know that the game has a campaign...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Announces “Speed Star” Plushies And Merchandise

Pokemon fans and collectors can look forward to some starry delights soon!. The Pokemon Company has revealed an new line of ‘Speed Star‘ merchandise – which will include plushies, jewelry (in collaboration with jewelry maker Star Jewelry), and other accessories. Fans will be able to grab these goods at Pokemon Center stores within Japan from 1 December 2021 onward.
SHOPPING
nintendoeverything.com

The Red Lantern getting a physical release on Switch

The Red Lantern, which previously came to Switch through the eShop, is now getting a physical release on Switch. Limited Run Games is in charge of distribution. Only a standard edition is in the works – a collector’s edition is not planned. Fans will be able to place a pre-order for the physical version of The Red Lantern later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Clockwork Aquario Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Clockwork Aquario, the previously lost arcade game that will now be appearing on Switch in December. The long thought lost arcade treasure by the legendary Westone team is finally being brought to light after 30 years! In cooperation with Strictly Limited games, the unfinished ROM has been dug up and finished with the input of the original developers. The beautiful pixel art was at the top of its class at the time and has lost nothing of its charm over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Triangle Strategy trailer introduces Roland Glenbrook

Square Enix has gone live with a new trailer for Triangle Strategy that focuses on Roland Glenbrook, one of the game’s main playable characters. The video is kicking off the company’s new character and story video series. Here’s some background information on Roland, courtesy of the Triangle Strategy Wiki:. Roland...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town version 1.1.0 update trailer

Marvelous has issued a new trailer for the version 1.1.0 update coming to Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. To recap, here’s what’s included in the upcoming patch:. The 1.1.0 update adds a bevy of new features including “Spirit Quests,” a series of events and challenging requests for Olive Town experts featuring rewards such as new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities. For players looking to deepen their relationship with their soulmate, this update also adds new post-marriage event scenes. Additionally, the six marriage candidates introduced in the paid DLC “Expansion Pass” can now attend Olive Town’s four couples-centric festivals such as the Fireworks Display and the Snowshine Celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Top 5 Nintendo moments at The Game Awards

With each passing year, The Game Awards cements itself as one of the biggest presentations in gaming nowadays with the number of viewers growing. However, some have criticized the show for its pacing, awards, and excess of sponsors. It’s undeniable though that a lot of memorable moments have come about...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

