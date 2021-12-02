Tsareena announced for Pokemon Unite

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go's Season of Mischief will come to a conclusion this week, with the Mischief Unbound event! Mischief Unbound will kick off on Friday November 26th at 10 a.m. local time and will run through November 29th at 8 p.m. local time. Players can only unlock the event if they have completed the game's Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. If they haven't, they can still work to unlock it through December 1st at 9:59 a.m. local time. Players that aren't able to complete the Research can also purchase a ticket for Mischief Unbound, which will be available in the game's Store for $4.99 through that same day and time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO