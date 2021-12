The Rangers are nearing yet another notable free agent signing Sunday, as Texas has agreed to a deal with right-hander Jon Gray. Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News was the first to report (via Twitter) that Texas was “closing in on final details” on a contract with Gray, while FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that an agreement had been reached. Gray will receive $56 million over four years, as per ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan, and the deal will be official pending a physical. Gray is represented by CAA Sports.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO