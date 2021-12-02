ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sewage pollution: Why has Windermere lake turned green?

BBC
 5 days ago

Windermere in Cumbria is England's biggest lake and attracts thousands of tourists every year. But in recent months, people have been advised not to swim in it or allow their dogs to go in the water in it as it has seen a huge increase in pollution levels. Conservationists...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Shellfish areas polluted by sewage tens of thousands of times last year

Shellfish areas around the UK were polluted by human sewage tens of thousands of times last year, data reveals.People eating the fish could have been at risk of being poisoned by E.coli or norovirus.The regulator Ofwat and government-run Environment Agency last week announced an investigation after water giants admitted they could be pumping sewage into England’s rivers and watercourses.The River Teign in Devon was the worst hit of the shellfishing areas, suffering 2,198 cases of sewage contamination, it’s claimed.The River Ribble in North Yorkshire and Lancashire was the second-worst affected, with 1,713 incidents.In all, water companies allowed raw or partially-treated sewage to run into...
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands still without heating and hot water as UK braces for Storm Barra

Thousands of people are still without heating and hot water as the UK braces itself for Storm Barra It comes after Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households 10 days ago.The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said that 3,190 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of 2pm on Sunday. This was down from 4,025 homes on Sunday morning.The majority of the affected homes are in the north east of England the ENA said.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said power had been restored to all 135,000 of its affected customers by Sunday evening.Storm Barra...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Completely unacceptable’ that thousands of homes face 11th night without power

It is “completely unacceptable” that around 1,600 households are still without power following Storm Arwen, the energy minister has said.Greg Hands responded to an urgent question in the Commons on power outages which have affected some residents in the North East for 10 days, while Storm Barra threatens to cause more chaos on Tuesday.Labour has also accused the Government of treating people in Scotland and the North of England as “second-class citizens”.Mr Hands, who is also the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said: “I’m glad to say that 99.8% of those affected by the storm have had their power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Storm Barra to batter UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow

Storm Barra will hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday, according to the Met Office – threatening more chaos as some households continue to struggle without power in the wake of Storm Arwen Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued as Storm Barra sweeps in from the Atlantic.It comes as the Prime Minister has said homes affected by the power cuts will have supply restored.A cold start with some icy stretches #Tuesday morning 📉🌡️ #StormBarra quickly arrives from the west with heavy rain and gales for most, severe gales...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Sheffield's racist street names 'will not change', council says

Street names and public art in Sheffield that "perpetuate racist, outdated and uncomfortable messages" will not be changed, a council said. The local authority conducted a review after a series of protests, in which a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol in 2020. It found there...
SOCIETY
heraldcourier.com

Atmospheric river turns old lake bed back into a lake in Canada

(CNN) — Another atmospheric river will be streaming into western Washington and parts of British Columbia, Canada, this week. While back-to-back-to-back systems for the region seem a bit like a broken record lately, the phenomenon is truly significant. Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I was done. Burnt out. Then I moved into a motorhome and found freedom’

Siobhan Daniels is giving a virtual tour of her home. “I’ve got my gin bar,” she says, flicking on decorative lights, “an oven big enough for Christmas lunch ... and a full-size shower and toilet.” The moment she walked in, she knew it was the home for her. She gave up her flat in Kent, disposed of most possessions – and moved into this two-berth Auto-Trail Tribute motorhome.
NEW ZEALAND
ScienceAlert

'Snow Drought' Is Threatening The Western US, And That Could Become a Massive Problem

The western United States has built their water infrastructure on a melting foundation, and unless we do something about global warming, scientists worry the consequences will be catastrophic. According to new models, the snow season in states like California could be virtually nonexistent by the end of the century, impacting water supply systems as well as flora, fauna, rivers and even the wildfire season. If fossil fuel emissions do not abate, researchers predict snowpack in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges could decline up to 45 percent come 2050, with low snow or even no snow seasons regularly occurring from then on. Compared...
ENVIRONMENT
wpr.org

Great Lakes' warming has wintertime domino effect

Winter is just around the corner, but experts say the Great Lakes haven’t gotten the message. The Chicago Tribune reported that summer and fall evenings failed to cool down sufficiently. So Great Lakes surface temperatures are trending above average. It's an example of climate change. Record- or near-record warm spells...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Why midlifers and retirees are turning to adventure travel

One thing is clear: our definition of adventure travel has changed. Midlifers, empty nesters and retirees in particular are embracing the opportunity to discover more of their local area and take more UK holidays. “People realise they can have an adventurous holiday here, too,” says Zina Bencheikh of Intrepid Travel. “Adventure is more about escaping the day-to-day and looking after your mental and physical health.”
TRAVEL
The Independent

Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings for wind and snow as thousands remain without power

A new storm is set to batter the UK as thousands of people are still without power in the wake of Storm Arwen, the Met Office has warned.Forecasters have issued severe weather warnings for wind and snow ahead of Storm Barra, the second named storm of the season, reaching Britain on Tuesday.The Republic of Ireland will bear the brunt of the storm’s force, the Met Office said. As it weakens, Barra will bring strong winds and rain with the rain turning to snow across northern England and Scotland.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow on Tuesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Barra: Coastal areas braced for strong winds

Coastal areas across the UK are braced for the impact of Storm Barra later, while a rare red alert has been issued in the Republic of Ireland. The highest level of Irish weather service Met Éireann's warning affects counties Clare, Cork and Kerry, and schools are to close in 12 counties.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ireland braces itself for Storm Barra as significant disruption expected

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km, as the island prepares for the impact of Storm Barra Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.Gardai have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Arwen: Human remains found after gales uproot tree

A human bone has been found in a priory churchyard after a tree was brought down in Storm Arwen. The elm tree, which had stood in the grounds of Lancaster Priory for 240 years, came down during gusts reaching up to 100mph in parts of the UK. The Vicar of...
ENVIRONMENT

