Sewage pollution: Why has Windermere lake turned green?

It is “completely unacceptable” that around 1,600 households are still without power following Storm Arwen, the energy minister has said.Greg Hands responded to an urgent question in the Commons on power outages which have affected some residents in the North East for 10 days, while Storm Barra threatens to cause more chaos on Tuesday.Labour has also accused the Government of treating people in Scotland and the North of England as “second-class citizens”.Mr Hands, who is also the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said: “I’m glad to say that 99.8% of those affected by the storm have had their power...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO