‘Queer Eye’ star Bobby Berk’s tips for holiday decorating, gifting and entertaining

Bobby Berk admitted that prior to the pandemic, the Fab 5 thought season 6 would be their last. He spoke to HL about how the break ‘revitalized their passion.’. The pandemic gave many people are much-needed pause from the everyday grind of their careers. The moment to reflect and find gratitude has turned out to be one of the most positive outcomes of the wild last two years. For the Queer Eye stars, the time off might very well be the reason we will have more season of the beloved Netflix show. “When we got there to film season six in 2020, we were like, ‘I barely have this season in me, I definitely don’t have one after this, we’re probably done after this one,’ but now, we definitely don’t feel that way anymore,” Fab 5 member Bobby Berk recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We’re ready to keep going. We can keep doing this for quite a while. It definitely revitalized our passion to do what we do.”

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO