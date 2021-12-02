Hundreds of migrants living in squalor in warehouse in Belarus amid ongoing border crisis

Bilal Alkale's family is among the hundred or so Syrian refugees in Denmark whose lives are on hold amid an insufferable legal limbo -- their temporary residency permits have been revoked but they can't be deported. Now, they have no rights. Alkale, who until recently ran his own small transportation company in Denmark, found out in March he wasn't allowed to stay in the Scandinavian country where he has lived as a refugee since 2014, as Copenhagen now considers it safe for Syrians to return to Damascus. His wife and three of his four children were also affected by the decision taken by Danish authorities. Once the ruling was confirmed on appeal in late September -- like 40 percent of some 200 other cases examined so far -- Alkale and his family were ordered to leave.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO