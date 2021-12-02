ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of migrants living in squalor in warehouse in Belarus amid ongoing border crisis

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BRUZGI, Belarus) — Parsa Akram now lives with her mother, father and brother under a warehouse shelf. The space is about 2 meters wide. The 18-year-old and her mother sleep in a tent, her brother and father on the ground. They are among hundreds of people — mostly from...

Reuters

Pope says migrants living in gulag conditions amid indifference

NICOSIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, at an emotional meeting with migrants, said on Friday he had a responsibility to tell the hard truth about the suffering of refugees, many held in conditions he compared to those in Nazi and Soviet camps. Francis, who has made defence of migrants...
WORLD
Reuters

Pope to facilitate re-location of 50 migrants, Cyprus says

NICOSIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Friday that 50 migrants in the country would be re-located as part of an initiative by Pope Francis coinciding with his visit to the east Mediterranean island. The interior ministry, in an announcement that confirmed an earlier Reuters report, said the 50...
WORLD
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Daily Mail

Middle Eastern migrants reveal how 'Kurdish mafia' gangsters in Minsk facilitated their travel across Europe and into France - where they now prepare to make the dangerous Channel crossing

The 'Kurdish mafia' are fuelling the European migrant crisis by picking up new arrivals from the Middle East and Africa at Minsk airport in Belarus before sending them on life-threatening journeys to the West, migrants have claimed. Belarus has been accused of flying in migrants and pushing them to cross...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Belarus migrant crisis disrupts goods supplies to Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus for cargo transport as the European Union...
ECONOMY
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Vatican takes in 12 migrants as pope denounces indifference

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday denounced the “culture of indifference” that the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed that at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from Cyprus to Italy in a gesture of solidarity with European countries that have received a disproportionate share of would-be refugees.
WORLD
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Stuck in limbo, Syrians in Denmark suffer unbearable wait

Bilal Alkale's family is among the hundred or so Syrian refugees in Denmark whose lives are on hold amid an insufferable legal limbo -- their temporary residency permits have been revoked but they can't be deported. Now, they have no rights. Alkale, who until recently ran his own small transportation company in Denmark, found out in March he wasn't allowed to stay in the Scandinavian country where he has lived as a refugee since 2014, as Copenhagen now considers it safe for Syrians to return to Damascus. His wife and three of his four children were also affected by the decision taken by Danish authorities. Once the ruling was confirmed on appeal in late September -- like 40 percent of some 200 other cases examined so far -- Alkale and his family were ordered to leave.
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing three countries bordering Belarus to extend processing times for people seeking asylum. Under the proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would be permitted to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, up from the current period of three to 10 days, while also allowing people to be held in special asylum processing centers for up to 16 weeks instead of four.
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU to trim some rights of migrants at Belarus border

BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union proposed on Wednesday curtailing some rights of migrants at its borders with Belarus, including letting asylum seekers be held at border camps for up to four months and allowing for faster deportations. The proposals are the latest EU attempt to deal with...
IMMIGRATION
hawaiitelegraph.com

Refugees on Belarus border can already claim asylum EU

Migrants living in makeshift camps on the border between Belarus and the EU are permitted to claim asylum and seek safety within countries in the region, but nowhere else, one of the bloc's top officials has announced. This would rule out Germany, the stated preferred destination of many. Speaking at...
IMMIGRATION

