The metaverse is red-hot right now, and Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) has quickly become a cryptocurrency investors have looked to as a way to play the growth of this space. However, Enjin coin has been on the decline of late. Since Friday's close, ENJ has declined 14.7% as of 4:15 p.m. ET Monday. Additionally, over the past week, this token has lost more than 30% of its value.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO