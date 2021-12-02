Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Yet to Open This Morning Following Reported Smoke Incident at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The holidays have arrived! We’re excited this 2021 winter season is filled with the return of fan-favorite entertainment and holiday festivities. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, we’re gearing up for the return of Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! in December 2021, enjoying Minnie’s Holiday Dine, and simply can’t get enough of the stunning Sunset Seasons Greetings. We’re even preparing for the return of Fantasmic! in 2022. With no fireworks currently available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we had our fingers crossed that the usual holiday nighttime spectacular would once again light up the sky above the Disney Park. Sorry Disney fans, it looks like we’ll be kept waiting for now.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO