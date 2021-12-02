3 Horses Wandering On Route 1 In Topsfield Safely Returned Home

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children who aren’t related, one who’s two and another who’s eight, were reunited with their families after they were found alone in the streets of Denton within a 24 hour period. The toddler was found alone in the 1100 block of Savage Drive after 11 o’clock at night in Denton on Nov.20, police said. The department posted a description of the boy, who was wearing a Paw Patrol sweatshirt when they found him. In a social media post, police said, “If you’re missing your child, he is safe at the police department.” Stressing that they didn’t know the circumstances of the child’s situation, they asked Facebook followers to keep their comments respectful. Not long after, they asked the same of their followers when posting a similar query about an eight year old girl. But this time, they shared a photo of the girl named Aria asking if anyone recognized her. She was found in the 1000 block of Fannin Street.

DENTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO