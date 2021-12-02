ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsfield, MA

3 Horses Wandering On Route 1 In Topsfield Safely Returned Home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPSFIELD (CBS) — Three horses that had quite the adventure in Topsfield early Thursday morning are now being...

