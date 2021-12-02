ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 isn’t the only dangerous virus around - 5 tips to help keep your workers and business safe from influenza

By SAIF
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Covid-19 and its vaccinations have dominated the news, another virus making the rounds also threatens workers’ health, safety, and productivity. . Influenza can appear year-round, but the peak season usually runs from December to February. . According to the CDC, between October 2019 and April 2020, flu resulted in an estimated 410,000-740,000 hospitalizations....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lakeland Gazette

Are COVID Toes and Rashes Common Symptoms of the Coronavirus?

Since this pandemic started, you’ve probably seen or heard some things that made you scrunch up your face. It’s completely understandable. We haven’t experienced anything like this before. There’s been a lot of fear, frustration and uncertainty floating around — and unfortunately, misinformation is always not too far behind. Cleveland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

It's been almost two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. is opening back up. Concerts, sporting events and other activities are making a comeback, but is it safe to attend? While many people have returned to what life was before COVID-19, there's still precautions doctors suggest the public take in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., is a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series who explained the places he's still cautious to go and why. "This is the dreaded topic we all hoped would be in the rearview mirror by now as the onset of winter 2021 approaches, a full two years into the COVID-19 pandemic," he says. "Last year at this time, the air was filled with heady predictions of herd immunity just around the corner, as powerful vaccines (with 95 percent efficacy) combined with improved treatments like dexamethasone and remdesivir plus better masking, tracing, and detection tools promised to put the pandemic behind us. Fast-forward a year, and the optimism is much more guarded and cautious, as another year of false dawns gives way to grizzled girding for yet another winter battle in the medical trenches against a relentless foe. What happened? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccines, as promising as they were and still are, were found to wane significantly in their immune protection after several months and to be leaky, i.e. to provide only limited mucosal immunity at the outset. This allows the virulent Delta variety (and its many mutated sub-variants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
EatThis

Ways You're Catching Covid Without Knowing It

Nearly two years into the pandemic, you might think you know all the best practices necessary to avoid contracting COVID. But the Delta variant, vaccines, booster shots and the resumption of normal life have changed—and continue to change—the safety equation. Add a bit of COVID fatigue most of us are suffering from, and it's entirely possible you might catch COVID this winter without knowing it. Here's what science and experts say are the most common ways that could happen. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Caught COVID After Your Vaccine

It is unlikely but completely possible for you to catch COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. These "breakthrough" cases are rare, but are increasing as your immunity wanes—and they can be caused by more transmissible variants, among other threats. (This is why the FDA na dCDC approved boosters for everyone over 18, to be taken six months aftet your last dose.) How do you know if you have a breakthrough infection? Read on for the sure signs you've caught COVID-19 even after being vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Do This Before Getting Your Booster, Virus Experts Warn

Officials ended months of drawn-out debate when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters on Nov. 19. Now, many are making appointments and preparing for their additional dose, adding to the over 36 million people who have already received their supplemental shot, according to CDC data. But while official guidelines on what to do before getting your COVID booster remain almost identical to the guidelines for initial shots, there is one thing doctors are saying you should avoid leading up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Spanish Influenza#Influenza Pandemic#Covid 19#Cdc#Saif#Flu Fighters
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: Influenza, stomach bug, COVID-19, strep throat

WellSpan pediatric medicine physicians across the Midstate are seeing acute asthma exacerbations, hand, foot and mouth, mono, stomach bugs and viral upper respiratory illnesses. Among the viral illnesses they’re treating are adenovirus, COVID-19, influenza, human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza and RSV. They’re also seeing patients with anxiety, depression and concerns related to school. Penn Medicine Lancaster General […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Safe, low-cost antidepressant pill prevents COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, studies show

A safe, well-established antidepressant pill has proven effective at heading off severe COVID-19 cases, recent studies indicate. Fluvoxamine dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization for study participants who began the treatment at home soon after infection and completed the course, clinical-trial results show. “A major victory for drug repurposing!” Emory...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxillinois.com

How to keep your family safe as COVID-19 cases rise close to the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, announced 28,280 new COVID-19 cases last week, which was a 25% increase in just one week. The new statistics come right before families across the state prepare to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “It’s not unique to Illinois,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
thecharlottepost.com

Helpful tips on managing cold and influenza season

As temperatures drop, spread of colds and flu escalates, with the flu tending to come on quicker. As temperatures drop, the risk of illness – including cold and flu – rises. It can be easy to mistake the flu for a common cold since many of the symptoms are the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Ex-workers describe 'panic' at care home hit by virus

"Crazy, everybody's panicking, everybody's saying I've been near so-and-so and I've been here and I've spoken to this person and I've been in the same room as him. Just complete panic." That is how care worker Fiona Hopkin, then 19, describes the aftermath of the first known positive Covid-19 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
utsouthwestern.edu

COVID-19 forecasting team keeps region apprised of virus’s spread

Mujeeb Basit, M.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, wanted his team’s COVID-19 forecasting data to be helpful to North Texas citizens, government leaders, and school boards. Proof that the team reached the right audience came unexpectedly. His wife was watching the Highland Park School Board meeting on her computer one...
DALLAS, TX
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy