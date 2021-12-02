ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Year-end strategies to maximize your 2021 charitable giving

By Rebecca Bibleheimer
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 draws to a close, many of our thoughts turn to year-end giving, especially as we reflect on the sizeable challenges Oregonians have faced the last two years. Whether you’re planning to give directly to nonprofit service organizations through an established charitable fund, or are considering establishing a new charitable...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
theberkshireedge.com

PERSONAL FINANCE: How to maximize the tax benefits of charitable contributions

Americans are extremely generous! According to Giving USA, Americans contributed $471 billion to charity during 2020; 69% came from individuals. Impressive!. The easiest and least complicated way to support a charity is simply to write out a check. A slightly more complicated means of gifting, which often has additional tax benefits, is to donate appreciated securities. You receive a tax deduction equal to the fair market value of the security without having to recognize and pay taxes on the long-term capital gains, the appreciation since you acquired the securities. Note, though, that you may encounter some limitations if you try to claim the full value of charitable deductions during the current year; deductions will be based on how much a percentage they are of your adjusted gross income (AGI), with unused contributions allowed as carryforwards for future years. Either form of the gift – cash or appreciated securities – requires you to donate to one or more charities. There also are rules for contributions directly from IRA accounts.
INCOME TAX
WSYX ABC6

Double your charitable giving up to $100,000

First Commonwealth Bank is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 the month of November to support 24 community action agencies across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Community action agencies meet the needs of low-income individuals in their communities. The programs offer help and encourage children and youth, support the working poor, provide aid in times of crisis, sustain and honor the elderly, and strengthen the family and the community.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
doorcountydailynews.com

Charitable giving a way to impact your community and earn tax deductions

Greetings! The S&P 500 has hit a new all-time high more than 50 times this year. The good news is that there is a way for you to avoid some capital-gains taxes, earn a substantial tax deduction and do a tremendous amount of good for the community you love: Consider using some of your highly appreciated stock to “bunch” several years’ worth of charitable gifts through a Donor Advised Fund at your local community foundation.
CHARITIES
Troy Record

Financially speaking: Year-end tax planning for shareholders of mutual funds & charitable giving

This is the second of a two-part series that pertain to year-end financial planning. The first column appeared a week ago Sunday in both The Record and The Saratogian. Prior to identifying those areas that can help you reduce your taxes regarding your mutual fund holdings, it is prudent to briefly review the IRS rules surrounding capital gains and losses, in general. If when comparing your realized (those securities sold or where the company has been purchased for cash by another company) gain with your realized loss, the net result is a loss, only up to $3,000 can be deducted from ordinary income. The balance can be carried forward, indefinitely. An additional component to consider prior to realizing a capital gain or loss in your portfolio is whether the transaction would trigger a long-term versus short-term capital gain/loss.
INCOME TAX
InvestmentNews

What’s the Best Way to Maximize the Tax Benefits of Charitable Giving?

As we move closer to the end of the year and head into the holiday season, now is an ideal time for charitable-minded investors to think not only about which causes and organizations are closest to their hearts but also about how to donate in a tax-efficient way. By giving more tax efficiently, investors can maximize their donations to charity while also reducing their tax burden.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Adjusted Gross Income#Tax Law#Standard Deduction#Charity#Oregonians#Tcja
biztechmagazine.com

How Smart Targeting Helps Nonprofits Maximize the Giving Tuesday Strategy

Ernie Smith is a contributor to BizTech, an old-school blogger who specializes in side projects, and a tech history nut who researches vintage operating systems for fun. Giving Tuesday has a proven track record of attracting first-time donors to charitable nonprofits. Recent survey data from the fundraising software firm Classy...
CHARITIES
capecod.com

AG Healey Gives Guidance On Charitable Giving

HYANNIS – November 30th is “Giving Tuesday” and Attorney General Maura Healey is urging people to make educated decisions when donating to charities over the holidays. According to the AG’s Office, conventional professional solicitors paid by charities to raise funds from the public transfer less than half of their collected contributions to the charities themselves.
CHARITIES
MySanAntonio

Want Your Charitable Donation to Actually Help Someone? 4 Questions to Ask Before You Give

U.S. wealth grew by $19 trillion since the start of the pandemic. Simultaneously, the pandemic pushed 150 million more people into poverty. This was the first increase in over two decades. The poverty gap — the amount needed to pull everyone out of poverty — is about $95 billion. Each of us has an opportunity to transform a life, and it doesn’t need to cost much.
CHARITIES
Forbes

Charitable Giving Primer; Talking Turkey With Your Oldsters

This is a preview of Sound Money, Forbes’ free weekly newsletter about pressing issues that matter to your financial well-being: personal finance, investing, taxes and retirement. Click here to get it delivered to your inbox on Thursdays. Give generously, but get a receipt. Thanksgiving traditionally marks the start of the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
rismedia.com

Curbio Launches End-of-Year Giving Campaign

Curbio, Inc., has announced a new campaign to support families who are unable to afford a safe and healthy place to live during this season of giving. For every estimate provided by Curbio through the end of the year, the company will donate a flat rate to Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps people around the world build or improve a place they can call home.
CHARITIES
bctv.org

Important Charitable Giving Reminders for Taxpayers

Giving Tuesday is the kickoff of the season of charitable giving. The IRS encourages taxpayers to research charities before donating and to familiarize themselves with the expanded tax benefits that may come with giving to causes that mean something to them. Taxpayers may be able to deduct donations to tax-exempt...
CHARITIES
srqmagazine.com

Unlocking Possibilities Through Year-End Giving

Imagine you want to make a difference in your community, but don’t know where to begin. As corporate counsel for the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, I am fortunate to meet charitably inclined individuals on a weekly basis. I start each of my conversations with these potential donors by asking questions to gain an understanding of the causes they care most about and their motivations to give. I truly enjoy learning about their backgrounds and what brought them to our beautiful coastal community, and together we discuss how to make an impactful gift that can become their legacy plan. I believe the how and why behind charitable giving is the first step in unlocking possibilities that enable everyone to thrive in our communities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC Philadelphia

How to Maximize Year-End Tax Planning After a Layoff Or Early Retirement

Clients grappling with a layoff or jumping into early retirement may have tax-planning opportunities as the year winds down. Someone expecting a lower tax bracket in 2022 may consider deferring income or accelerating deductions, according to advisors from CNBC’s 2021 FA 100 list. Clients grappling with a layoff or jumping...
INCOME TAX
University of Florida

UF/IFAS Year-End Giving

We are grateful for all the support for students, faculty, research, and Extension we received over the past year, and look forward to Going Greater in 2022. In this season of giving, please consider supporting an area of UF/IFAS that is important to you. Give online: support your local Extension...
GAINESVILLE, FL
petproductnews.com

Dog is Good Extends Giving Tuesday Charitable Contributions

Dog is Good (DIG), a Los Alamitos, Calif.-based lifestyle brand for dog lovers, is turning Giving Tuesday into Giving Tuesday Week. Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It allows for individuals and businesses alike to make charitable contributions to philanthropic endeavors that speak to them. Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
theprescotttimes.com

AZ NONPROFITS PREPARE TO LEVERAGE YEAR-END GIVING

#GivingTuesday and tax benefits for individuals and corporations may assist in recovery. It’s the time of year when gift-giving is driven more by motivation than obligation. Beyond the heart-warming, though certainly smaller, celebratory gatherings of friends and family, it’s the time of year when nonprofit organizations reach out to supporters and donors – current, past, and new – to consider a year-end gift, or investment, in agencies doing so much good work in communities large and small.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy