Year-end strategies to maximize your 2021 charitable giving

Americans are extremely generous! According to Giving USA, Americans contributed $471 billion to charity during 2020; 69% came from individuals. Impressive!. The easiest and least complicated way to support a charity is simply to write out a check. A slightly more complicated means of gifting, which often has additional tax benefits, is to donate appreciated securities. You receive a tax deduction equal to the fair market value of the security without having to recognize and pay taxes on the long-term capital gains, the appreciation since you acquired the securities. Note, though, that you may encounter some limitations if you try to claim the full value of charitable deductions during the current year; deductions will be based on how much a percentage they are of your adjusted gross income (AGI), with unused contributions allowed as carryforwards for future years. Either form of the gift – cash or appreciated securities – requires you to donate to one or more charities. There also are rules for contributions directly from IRA accounts.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO