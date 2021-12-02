ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA Issues Complete Response Letter to Plinabulin Application for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA complete response letter has been issued to BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals for plinabulin plus granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The FDA has issued a complete response letter to the makers of plinabulin regarding a new drug application for the agent in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Bristol Myers - Merck's Thalassemia Candidate Under FDA Priority Review

The FDA has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) supplemental application seeking approval for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion dependent (NTD) beta-thalassemia. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of March 27, 2022. In addition, the European Medicines Agency has validated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Infants, kids now have a Covid-19 therapy as FDA expands use of Eli Lilly drug

Pediatric patients, including newborns, can now be treated with an antibody drug for Covid-19. The FDA has expanded the emergency authorization of an Eli Lilly drug to include the younger age group. Lilly’s drug, which pairs the two antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab, was initially authorized in February for patients 12...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutropenia#Chemotherapy#G Csf#Cin#Nct03294577#Pegfilgrastim
healio.com

FDA designates recall of percutaneous thrombolytic devices as class I

Teleflex announced a worldwide recall of its percutaneous thrombolytic device for mechanical declotting of native arteriovenous fistulae and synthetic dialysis grafts. The recall affects the Arrow-Trerotola Over-The-Wire PTD Kit Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device: 7R, in conjunction with the Arrow Rotator Drive Unit, due to risk for detachment of the orange inner lumen from the device basket, according to a company announcement.
HEALTH
KCBD

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children. Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12. That includes infants. The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for the Treatment of Stage IIB/IIC Melanoma

Pembrolizumab has been approved by the FDA as an adjuvant treatment for patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma. The FDA has approved the use of adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as a treatment for adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years or older who have been diagnosed with stage IIB or IIC melanoma after undergoing complete resection.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Narrow FDA panel vote on Merck’s molnupiravir bolsters outlook on mAbs

Lower efficacy with updated data causes favor to shift toward mAbs. Safety questions come to the forefront again with theoretical risks. The narrow backing of Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral drug molnupiravir by an FDA Advisory committee to award an emergency use authorization (EUA) means monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), while cumbersome, still pose a competitive threat.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Rituximab Plus Chemotherapy for Pediatric B-NHL and B-AL

Rituximab in combination with chemotherapy is now FDA approved for the treatment of pediatric patients with 4 types of hematologic malignancies. The FDA approved rituximab (Rituxan) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric patients aged 6 months to 18 years with previously untreated, advanced stage, CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, Burkitt-like lymphoma, or mature B-cell acute leukemia (B-AL), according to an FDA press release.1.
HEALTH
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Response to vaccine mandate article

In response to the November 25, 2021 article “Unvaccinated state workers could face monthly surcharges,” please research and consider the following:. 1. This Covid-19 injection is still in the experimental phase and needs longitudinal data to determine efficacy. It has not been fully FDA approved. The bait and switch of the FDA’s approval of Comirnaty (which is not available in the United States) and marketing it as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine comforted many who still believe in the integrity of these governmental agencies. However, the injection currently in use is not yet a "vaccine" and is authorized for emergency use only.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study links FDA warnings to fewer fluoroquinolone prescriptions

A new study suggests that the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) warnings about adverse events linked to fluoroquinolone antibiotics may have helped lower prescribing of the drugs, but not all physicians have been responsive to those warnings. The study, published this week in JAMA Network Open, looked at data on...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Zanubrutinib Combo Meets Primary End Point of Undetectable MRD in CLL/SLL Despite Short Treatment Duration

Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic leukemia treated with zanubrutinib, obinutuzumab, and venetoclax experienced increased rates of undetectable minimal residual disease in peripheral blood and bone marrow. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) combined with obinutuzumab (Gazyva) and venetoclax (Venclexta) yielding a promising rate of undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) in peripheral...
CANCER
Benzinga

Longeveron Shares Gain After Lead Product Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Type Of Congenital Heart Defect

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to Longeveron Inc's (NASDAQ: LGVN) lead investigational product Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). Lomecel-B is a cell-based therapy product derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs), sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. HLHS is a congenital disability...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Assessing Treatment Response in Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Let's say you embark on treatment and 80% of the participants said ruxolitinib and I think we would all agree, but how do you define what response to treatment is or an adequate or reasonable response?. Aaron T. Gerds, MD: Raajit, is there a magic formula? Do...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

BeyondSpring Shares Crater After FDA Rejects Plinabulin Application

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter to BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: BYSI) marketing application seeking approval for plinabulin to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).The application covers plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). The CRL indicated that the results of the single registrational trial (106 Phase 3) were...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

FDA Rejects Novel Agent for Chemo-induced Neutropenia

The novel agent plinabulin (under development by BeyondSpring) has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as the agency announced Wednesday that more clinical data is need. The company had applied for approval for use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Identifies Significantly Higher Likelihood of Surviving and Recovering from Critical COVID-19 in ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced this week that it has completed an analysis to identify clinical evidence that indicates a substantial improvement after treatment with ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies such as remdesivir. NRx asked Prof. David Schoenfeld, one of the world’s most widely published statisticians with unique expertise in life-threatening diseases of the lung to conduct the analysis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy