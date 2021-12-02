FDA Issues Complete Response Letter to Plinabulin Application for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

In response to the November 25, 2021 article “Unvaccinated state workers could face monthly surcharges,” please research and consider the following:. 1. This Covid-19 injection is still in the experimental phase and needs longitudinal data to determine efficacy. It has not been fully FDA approved. The bait and switch of the FDA’s approval of Comirnaty (which is not available in the United States) and marketing it as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine comforted many who still believe in the integrity of these governmental agencies. However, the injection currently in use is not yet a "vaccine" and is authorized for emergency use only.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO