ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What “smart money” are trying to hide from traders now?

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets remain extremely volatile. Many in the media and inside the trade want to continue talking about the new Covid variant or the more hawkish Fed rhetoric, but I don't think that's all of the story. You can't tell me the large traders and big-money players didn't see...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD plunges to new YTD lows around 0.7005, bears target 0.7000

The AUD/USD declines sharply amid a not-so-bad US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Downbear market sentiment hurts the prospect of risk-sensitive currencies in the FX market, the AUD weakens. In the weekly chart, the AUD/USD broke under the 100 and the 200-week SMA’s, AUD bears eye 0.6776. During the New York session,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides for the fourth day in the week meanders around 1.3230s

The British pound falls for the fourth time in the week,, looks for a weekly close below 1.3300. A dampened market sentiment hurts the prospects of the GBP as investors seek to safe-haven assets. GBP/USD: In the 4-hour chart, the 50-SMA has acted as resistance, and rallies toward the moving...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

United States: Powell Hints at Earlier Taper, but Payroll Miss & Omicron Variant Loom Large. This week was bustling with economic news as tensions mounted surrounding the breakout of the Omicron variant. The changes in tone in Powell's comments during his testimony before Congress have economists and markets on high alert for the December 15 FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, payrolls rose less than half of the consensus estimates, although participation rose and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%. ISM surveys pointed to strength in manufacturing and services production, while consumer confidence dipped slightly and construction spending moderated.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD on the back foot, but holding above 0.7050 for now as NFP looms

AUD/USD is trading with a downside bias pre-NFP and recently bounced at 0.7050. A strong report would endorse the Fed’s hawkishness and could push AUD/USD lower towards the key 0.7000 level. AUD/USD continues to trade with a negative bias as the key US jobs report approaches. The pair recently bounced...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

What do traders have to know about inflation?

Stock markets remain volatile as traders see two significantly different scenarios in the road ahead, i.e., a US Fed that is turning from dovish to more hawkish. And a world where Covid concerns were moving into the rear-view mirror is now back out in front of us with more unknowns regarding the new South African variant.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Omicron Covid
financemagnates.com

Monthly Deposits from Forex Traders Remain High

One could expect that since the summer period is over, retail forex traders would be more active. However, the latest data from the cPattern examined by Finance Magnates Intelligence suggest otherwise. In September, all of the three key indicators related to retail forex accounts remained at best stable. The average...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

What will traders be watching this week?

APAC should be hogging most traders’ attention in the first half of the coming week. China and New Zealand take the spotlight up to Wednesday. A sprinkling of US and European data helps to round out the offerings. What Will Traders Be Watching This Week?. 22 Nov – 26 Nov,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Jobs
FXStreet.com

USD: Three reasons why it shrugged off weak payrolls

Job growth in the U.S. slowed significantly last month with non-farm payrolls rising by only 210K in November, down from 546K in October. This was less than half of the 550K consensus forecast. The U.S. dollar sold off when the numbers came out but recovered quickly for 3 reasons:. 1)...
MARKETS
u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Drop

The famous Bitcoin and crypto critic, Peter Schiff, provided his Twitter subscribers with a potential reason behind one of the largest corrections on the cryptocurrency market this year. According to Schiff, Bitcoin's correction was tied directly to the Fed's action toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies and some stocks. Previously, Jerome...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bank of Canada: Looking for a relatively quiet meeting – TD Securities

Next week, on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will have its monetary policy meeting. Analysts at TD Securities, expect a relatively quiet meeting. They consider the BoC will maintain the view that the outlook is evolving as expected and that inflation is transitory. Key Quotes:. “We look for a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy