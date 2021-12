If you travel on the Black Horse Pike by Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, it appears that the long-running road construction project there should be done soon. As someone who drives past the mall six or seven days a week, I've gotten to know those orange construction barrels at the now-smaller turn lane for Acme and Homegoods pretty well. After all, they've been there for about a year now (does anyone want to chip in so we can buy some anniversary balloons to decorate them?).

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO