Skiddle Staff Share Their 2021 Spotify Wrapped

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify Wrapped for 2021 has finally landed and it'll either be an exciting time or a dreaded one depending on your listening habits. For some reason, it's so intriguing to see what we've been spinning across the year and comparing it to our friends. It can make for mockery, show you...

Related
magneticmag.com

2021 Spotify Wrapped Is Here For Users, Artists, Podcasters

Spotify Wrapped is here. Users can find Wrapped exclusively on the app (again I hate you can’t do it on desktop). Wrapped allows the users to see their top artists, genres, songs and more from the past year. Now users can post it directly to TikTok, joining platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.
Hypebae

Your Annual Spotify Wrapped Experience Is Finally Here

It’s that time of year — Spotify Wrapped returns with customized playlists and features showing you your go-to music of 2021. “In addition to revealing the top music and podcasts streamed globally in 2021, we’re unveiling our annual 2021 personalized Wrapped experience for listeners,” Spotify said in a statement. “It’s inspired by the millions of weird and wonderful ways you listened this year — and by the creators who soundtracked the world around us.”
ENTERTAINMENT
EDMTunes

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Is Here, in New Story Format

It is that time of the year again, when you start planning your NYE, buy your Christmas gifts, visit some Christmas markets, and also, skip Spotify Wrapped stories that you -already- see everywhere on IG and FB. Yes, Spotify just made available its classic Wrapped recap for 2021, and this year in a new format.
ENTERTAINMENT
Highsnobiety

Spotify's "Wrapped" Results Are in & Bad Bunny Wins

But the real meat and potatoes of Spotify's results are, as usual, the most-streamed artists and songs. As you can see from Spotify's spiffy graphics, Bad Bunny is basically the world's most popular artist, as far as Spotify is concerned. The Puerto Rican reggaeton savant — who also just happens to be the cover star of Highsnobiety's latest magazine, HighArt — takes the top spot over Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

What is the Metropopolis music genre uncovered by Spotify Wrapped?

It’s that time of year again, Spotify Wrapped has been released and our Instagram feed is full of people sharing their annual top artists. One term which has left users baffled is the newfound genre, “metropopolis.”. The streaming service has coined the term “metropopolis” as a breakout genre. This year,...
MUSIC
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are the main character in their Spotify Wrapped

Each December, Spotify users anticipate the release of Spotify Wrapped to see and relive the music that defined their year. After scrolling through their own musical playbook of the year and discovering the artists and songs they loved the most, many users share their Spotify Wrapped results on social media, allowing them to connect with others who share similar musical end-of-year recaps.
TECHNOLOGY
FOX8 News

Spotify Wrapped is here: who dominated streaming in 2021?

(WGHP) — December 1st marks a most auspicious day: Spotify Wrapped Day. Spotify launches its year-end ‘Wrapped’ campaign on December 1st, unveiling the top artists, albums, podcasts and songs from the year for its more than 300 million users. So who soundtracked this most unusual 2021? Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny is the year’s Most Streamed […]
MUSIC
Vulture

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Our Top Questions

’Tis the season — and no, we’re not talking about for holiday music (which we’ve already been listening to for days, if not weeks). Right on cue, once the calendar hit December, Spotify unveiled its 2021 Wrapped campaign. Of course, if you’ve been on Twitter today, you don’t need to be told that; the day functions as a flood of inescapable, free advertising for a company that doesn’t even pay its musicians a fair rate. And sure, we all want to know our most-listened-to songs of the year, but every year, Spotify finds a way to mess with its winning formula, tweaking and adding elements in the name of branding and user experience and other corporate-type buzzwords. Maybe you’re embarrassed about your top artists this year, but we’re not shy about complaining that Wrapped has, yet again, gone too far. So, in the spirit of the lists themselves, here are Our Top Questions about this year’s Spotify Wrapped.
ENTERTAINMENT
celebritypage.com

Most Streamed Artists, Songs & Albums In Spotify's 2021 Wrapped ​

We're reaching the end of the year, and social media feeds have been filled with people's favorite artists from Spotify.... But it's now time to find out the most streamed artists, songs and albums globally in 2021 Wrapped. Most Streamed Artists Globally. For the second year in a row, Bad...
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Spotify Releases 2021 'Wrapped' Year-In-Review Features

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
MUSIC
inthrill.com

Spotify Announces The 2021 Wrapped List

It’s that time of the year again where Spotify takes over the internet with their Wrapped list. Bad Bunny dominated globally with 9.1 billion streams. Drake takes the top spot in the U.S. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is the most streamed song in the U.S. Check out the 2021 Wrapped List below.
MUSIC
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Stop judging people's Spotify Wrapped

December 1st marks the set-in of holiday shopping panic, the official descent into madness of retail workers who’ve already been listening to Mariah Carey for two months and, arguably above all, the release of Spotify Wrapped. Spotify Wrapped is the compilation of Spotify users’ year of music, with a breakdown...
TUCSON, AZ
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: It’s time to check your Spotify Wrapped

I’m not a big fan of holidays, but I am a big fan of music. One of my favorite days of the year is Dec. 1 because Spotify Wrapped is released. I love seeing the statistics for what I listen to and comparing it with my friends. This year I...
MUSIC
libertywingspan.com

Acoustic Avenue: that’s a “wrap” for 2021 Spotify listeners

The last month of the year has begun and it is time for our yearly Spotify Wrapped playlists. Spotify Wrapped is a story that Spotify creates for you of all the music you listened to this year. It is often something that most people post on their instagram stories to show their friends. This year’s story includes your top five most listened to artists and songs, as well as your top genres and how many minutes you spent listening to music.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Spiritbox, KennyHoopla, DED and more share Spotify Wrapped results

Beloved annual music retrospective Spotify Wrapped is here. Each year, Spotify offers users a chance to revisit their favorite songs and most embarrassing guilty pleasures, pulling together your most-played songs, artists and podcasts. This year’s Wrapped goes even further. Wrapped Blend allows you to compare your Wrapped with your friends’...
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Indie Artists React to Spotify Wrapped

Tis’ the season for Spotify Wrapped. The streaming service’s end of year campaign launched on December 1st providing users with a look at their past year revealing top artists, songs, and albums by compiling data from it’s more than 300 million users. Artists and labels who provide content for the service were gifted with data regarding streams, shares, listeners, and more. But while music listeners cheerfully posted Spotify’s shareable infographics on social media, artists, particularly independent ones, did so with often mixed emotions.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Unites Music Industry Insiders to Celebrate the Soundtrack of 2021: ‘We Dreamed of Moments Like This’

Jack Harlow told tales of being in second grade. Lil Nas X admitted he “had a lot of fun pissing people off” this year. BTS sent their regards via video. Olivia Rodrigo saluted “all the amazing supportive women in my life,” while Lana Del Rey declared, “my lovemaking is my legacy – I get to make music in between.” Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers brunch saluting the artists and industry insiders behind the year’s biggest music hits drew an SRO crowd to the open-air City Market Social venue in downtown Los Angeles. All 300 attendees had to present proof of vaccination and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard Explains: How Does Spotify Wrapped Work?

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), Spotify users began unwrapping Wrapped, the annual Spotify end-of-year roundup that shows users their top artists, songs and podcasts of the year while also unveiling the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of 2021 overall. But how does it really work? Though it’s certainly a nice peek behind the curtain of Spotify user data, it’s less clear how these top 5 lists are calculated.
MUSIC
thecut.com

Your Spotify Wrapped Is Embarrassing, and I Want to See It

Every year when Spotify comes out with its Wrapped hub — the interactive component of which was apparently developed by an intern — we all scramble to see which songs we devoured and which artists we played the most. How many minutes did we listen? Was it a normal number? We cannot wait to see Spotify’s pretty little slides about our good and varied taste! And then our depraved truths are revealed.
THEATER & DANCE

