Iowa State

Iowa at Purdue: 2021-22 key storylines for Big Ten matchup opener

By Trevor Sinodhinos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe marquee matchup on the NCAA basketball schedule to end the work week happens on Friday at 9 pm, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers tip-off at Mackey Arena on the Big Ten Network. Both teams will be competing in their first conference game of the 2021-22 season and both...

UNC basketball teams aren’t ranked in the top 25, and I couldn’t care less

Neither the men’s nor the women’s UNC basketball teams are ranked in their respective top 25 polls this week, and I couldn’t care less. Another week came and another week passed, and the North Carolina women’s basketball program remained undefeated on the season. Similarly, the men’s program won both of its games last week, including blowout victories over No. 24 Michigan and Georgia Tech. But despite the perfect start for Courtney Banghart’s crew or the recent hot streak we’ve witnessed from Hubert Davis’ squad, neither the men’s nor the women’s teams are ranked in their respective top 25 polls this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College football rankings: Conference rankings after bowl game selections

The college football regular season is finally over, and as we prepare for bowl week, we look ahead at the conference power rankings now that the bowl games have been decided. This has been one of the wildest weeks in college football history. There were major coaching changes across the landscape, including Monday when the Miami Hurricanes fired Manny Diaz and reportedly hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon. This, after USC hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, LSU hired Brian Kelly from Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish were on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff, Alabama just crushed the number one team in the country, and Oklahoma State came within literally an inch of getting themselves in the Playoff conversation. That’s a lot to cover in one week’s time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma basketball: Tanner Groves earns 2nd Big 12 Newcomer of Week honor

For the second time this season, Oklahoma basketball center/forward Tanner Groves has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Groves, along with his younger brother, Jacob, transferred to Oklahoma from Eastern Washington. The 6-foot, 10-inch senior was recognized for his performance in the Sooners’ 74-67 upset win last week over 14th-ranked. Florida.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Why Auburn football has a chance with former Oregon QB commit

Although it seemed for a few days as though Auburn football’s three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix was destined to enter the NCAA transfer portal, rumors have died and fans once again believe that Bo will be back. However, it’s possible that first-year head coach Bryan Harsin could be searching for another QB to add to the roster, should things change.
OREGON STATE
Anthony Poindexter to be the next head coach at UVA, reports say

Reports indicate Penn State Football’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is set to become the next head coach at the University of Virginia. According to Jerry Ratcliffe who covers Virginia sports for JerryRatcliffe.com, it is imminent that Penn State Football’s Anthony Poindexter will be the next head football coach at the University of Virginia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud named Heisman finalist

The Ohio State football team may have had a disappointing finish to their season as a team, but some individuals had some really good seasons. One of those individuals is C.J. Stroud. The Buckeye quarterback had a truly phenomenal freshman season. Stroud was the best quarterback in the Big Ten...
OHIO STATE
Heisman Trophy candidates 2021: Bryce Young headlines list of 4 finalists

The Heisman Trophy candidates for 2021 were announced on Monday with Bryce Young leading a group of finalists for the ultimate college football award. The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy are official with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Kenny Pickett and Aidan Hutchinson making the cut.. Now it’s time to start booking trips to New York.
NFL
Key numbers from Washington’s fourth-straight win

Another week of the Washington Football Team coming in as the underdogs, and another W for its fourth straight win. After a quick start scoring on its first drive, atypical thus far this season, it looked like Washington might make this a shootout. However, it turned into more of a slugfest that came down to Brian Johnson, the team’s fourth kicker this season, hitting a clutch field goal to put Washington up 17-15.
NFL
UNC Basketball News: Hawaii, North Carolina announce 2024 matchup

The UNC basketball program will travel to Honolulu in 2024 to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors for the first time in eight years. The University of North Carolina and the University of Hawaii have agreed to play a game on November 22, 2024, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. This comes after the teams’ previously scheduled game set for November of 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAWAII STATE
Georgia football message boards believe Kirby Smart is an Alabama sleeper cell

Some on Georgia football message boards believe that head coach Kirby Smart is doing the bidding of Alabama and Nick Saban. The Georgia Bulldogs were the favorites entering the SEC Championship Game this past Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were undefeated throughout the year, thanks to their dominant defense. Instead, it was Alabama who ran away with the conference title in a 41-24 victory.
ALABAMA STATE
Tennessee football: 2022 JuCo DB Desmond Williams commits to Vols

Josh Heupel hasn’t wasted any time trying to address the inevitable future void in the secondary. On Monday, Tennessee football secured its third defensive back commitment within the past week and its second straight junior college commitment. Desmond Williams, initially a product of Georgia but a junior college prospect out...
TENNESSEE STATE
Takeaways from Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t look like a team one week removed from winning seven of eight games in their 121-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center Monday night. Nor did they look like the one that just played two straight top-five Eastern Conference teams tough on the road.
NBA
Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for NFL Draft: Should Lions make him No. 1 pick?

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux announced he was declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Should the Detroit Lions select him first-overall?. The Oregon Ducks football fanbase has been through quite a lot in the past week. They lost to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game last Friday, and head coach Mario Cristobal left to take the Miami Hurricanes job on Monday. Now, the news kept on coming on Monday night, but this was expected.
NFL
