Iowa at Purdue: 2021-22 key storylines for Big Ten matchup opener

The college football regular season is finally over, and as we prepare for bowl week, we look ahead at the conference power rankings now that the bowl games have been decided. This has been one of the wildest weeks in college football history. There were major coaching changes across the landscape, including Monday when the Miami Hurricanes fired Manny Diaz and reportedly hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon. This, after USC hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, LSU hired Brian Kelly from Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish were on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff, Alabama just crushed the number one team in the country, and Oklahoma State came within literally an inch of getting themselves in the Playoff conversation. That’s a lot to cover in one week’s time.

