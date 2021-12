After losing out on signing Matz, the Blue Jays still need to address their starting rotation and, apparently, Jon Gray could be a target. The Toronto Blue Jays are victims of the rumour mill and speculation train these days. Actually, better put, fans of the Blue Jays are the victims of it. The emotional turmoil of the non stop rumours connected to a team that is perfectly positioned to make a splash or two this winter is real. Perhaps the worst torturer is MLB’s Jon Morosi, who has no shortage of “coulds, mights, maybes” when it comes to the Blue Jays. Almost as soon as the ink dried on the Matz/Cardinals deal, he gave us some more to chew on. He suggests that Toronto may pivot to Jon Gray.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO