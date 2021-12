TSLA stock falls sharply on Friday in a panic sell-off. Tesla shares break below key $1120 support level. Next support seen at $1,000 and then $910. Tesla (TSLA) stock fell by over 3% on Friday in a combination of panic selling as a new covid variant appears to be sweeping the world and a general lack of liquidity due to Thanksgiving festivities. We are now officially in the festive season and it remains to be seen whether we get the much anticipated Christmas rally. Equity markets were heavily spooked late last week as the new covid variant was discovered in South Africa. This led to oil suffering one of its largest one-day falls ever and stocks going into freefall. Tesla fell over 3% in what, by comparison with some other names, was not as bad as feared. The stock remains strong but if profit-taking hits ahead of year-end there could be more falls in store for the electric vehicle leader.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO