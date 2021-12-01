ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

In Netflix's 'Dig Deeper,' Who Was Suspected Serial Killer Kurt-Werner Wichmann?

By Gina Tron
oxygen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen German mother Birgit Meier vanished, police originally suspected suicide or that she had run away. But her disappearance was later linked to a suspected serial killer named Kurt-Werner Wichmann. Both Meier and Wichmann’s lives are explored in “Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier,” a four-part docuseries that...

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 0

Related
oxygen.com

Who Was Birgit Meier, The Murdered Mother At The Heart Of Netflix's ‘Dig Deeper’?

Birgit Meier’s disappearance gets a renewed look with “Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier,” a new docuseries that begins streaming on Netflix last week. Meier, 41, a mother and talented photographer, vanished mysteriously from her home in Lüneburg, Germany in August of 1989. Initially, investigators believed hat she may run off or have taken her own life, citing stress over her impending divorce. But her family believed she would never desert her daughter Yasmine, and suspected foul play.
TV & VIDEOS
bookriot.com

True Crime Comics That Aren’t About Serial Killers

Nonfiction in comics is one of my favorite blends of genre and form to read, and true crime comics are a special brand of incredible within that. Most of the well-known true crime comics are about serial killers — My Friend Dahmer, Green River Killer — but some of the lesser known books about prisons, cults, mass shootings, and, um, horse theft are just as gripping, if not more. These crimes are slightly more common and not always as publicized as the big serial killer cases or the White Girl Goes Missing cases, but they deserve the same amount of attention.
COMICS
95.5 KLAQ

What’s 1 Way a Serial Killer Can Lure You In This Truck El Paso?

We all remember those funny conversations we had with friends claiming we couldn't ever be taken hostage because we're smarter than that. And then we would also joke about the way someone could lure us in with something that's a personal favorite of ours. Whether it may be food, company, or a space for music some of us would probably fall for the trap.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Suicide#German#The Times Of London
verylocal.com

Hometown Tragedy: Serial Killers

Two serial killers whose chilling crimes left their communities devastated. You can watch all of the episodes of Hometown Tragedy on Very Local now.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman review – pointless portrait of a serial killer

I couldn’t stomach this pointless and dull drama about the FBI hunt for loathsome serial killer Ted Bundy. It comes on the heels of the Zac Efron biopic and Netflix’s documentary series based on prison tape recordings with Bundy, who eventually confessed to murdering more than 30 women (and was suspected by police of killing many more). What this film adds to the Bundy frenzy is a portrait of the serial killer at work: driving around in his VW Beetle stalking and abducting young victims. It’s not that these slickly shot scenes are particularly gruesome, but they do feel cheap and voyeuristic. We watch his unsuspecting young victims, oblivious to what’s coming. Look, he’s behind you!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SFGate

America's most prolific serial killer may have had a San Francisco victim

A year after Samuel Little's death, investigators are still desperately searching for victims amid fears "time is running out." Little, believed to be America's most prolific serial killer, confessed to 93 murders committed between 1970 and 2005. Over 60 of those confessions have now been conclusively linked to him via DNA evidence or "extensively corroborated interviews," the Texas Department of Public Safety says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Netflix’s Bonkers Horror Show About Killer Elves Who Feast on Human Flesh

Just as grown-ups frequently pine for their youth, kids are often desperate to cast off their adolescence in favor of adulthood—not realizing that with advanced age comes enhanced responsibilities. That life lesson is learned the hard way by the protagonist of Elves, a six-part Danish horror saga that concerns a family’s vacation to a remote island populated by wary locals and, more menacing still, by mythic creatures. It’s a hermetic community that abides by a unique set of rules designed to keep those beasts at bay, although in Stefan Jaworski’s series, real trouble arises not from irrational monsters but, rather, from a kid thinking she’s mature and therefore repeatedly behaving dumbly.
TV SERIES
SFGate

All She Wanted Was to Dance. Then TikTok Spun a Conspiracy Theory That She’s a Serial Killer

On Nov. 11, Sabrina Prater, a contractor from outside of Flint, Michigan, put up a video of herself in a basement dancing to a remix of Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine.” In most respects, it was similar to lots of other content posted on the platform: a low-fi, poorly lit video of someone dancing semi-suggestively to a trending sound. But the video went massively viral, racking up an astonishing 22 million views. Other users started stitching it, mostly editing themselves into the video dancing bizarrely, poking fun at the dilapidated setting and Prater’s appearance. (On TikTok, Prater previously identified as a “male [who’s] been dressing up since I was little”; she recently changed her bio to read, “I’ve come out completely. I’m a woman, girl; go by her and she!”).
FLINT, MI
Mining Journal

Urology Pearls: A serial killer in Jerusalem

Jerusalem. 1981. Evening. The wind blew gently bringing fresh, crisp air. The streets were empty and dark. The city was on alert as it has always been, barely containing the forces that had shaped it–the tensions between the sacred and the secular; Jews and Palestinians; the old, walled city, and the new city; the yearning for peace, and the reality of war and of madness. Jacob got up from his chair and walked to his mother’s bedroom. She was sleeping on her back, wrapped in a blanket, her head on a pillow. He approached and quietly positioned himself, sitting with his legs spread over her belly. He put his hands around her neck and strangled her with as much force as he could summon. She woke up in a panic, her eyes bulging out of their sockets in terror, and tears running down her cheeks. She tried to escape his hold, to fight back, but then, after a moment, a realization sank in, a submissive version of acceptance, “My boy, Jacob, the troubled one, is killing me, and there is no escape, today, just at this very moment, I’m going to die.” Exhausted, heart-broken, defeated, she almost gave in, but, in the last moment, she managed to escape from under his grip and run toward the front door. It was locked.
RELIGION
New York Post

Serial killer Joseph Kallinger’s murder house quietly sells

The New Jersey home where serial killer Joseph Kallinger’s infamous murder and kidnappings took place quietly sold in February, The Post has learned. On the afternoon of January 8, 1975, Kallinger and his 13-year-old son at the time, Michael, entered a home in Leonia at 124 Glenwood Avenue by pretending to be salesmen.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy