In Netflix's 'Dig Deeper,' Who Was Suspected Serial Killer Kurt-Werner Wichmann?

Jerusalem. 1981. Evening. The wind blew gently bringing fresh, crisp air. The streets were empty and dark. The city was on alert as it has always been, barely containing the forces that had shaped it–the tensions between the sacred and the secular; Jews and Palestinians; the old, walled city, and the new city; the yearning for peace, and the reality of war and of madness. Jacob got up from his chair and walked to his mother’s bedroom. She was sleeping on her back, wrapped in a blanket, her head on a pillow. He approached and quietly positioned himself, sitting with his legs spread over her belly. He put his hands around her neck and strangled her with as much force as he could summon. She woke up in a panic, her eyes bulging out of their sockets in terror, and tears running down her cheeks. She tried to escape his hold, to fight back, but then, after a moment, a realization sank in, a submissive version of acceptance, “My boy, Jacob, the troubled one, is killing me, and there is no escape, today, just at this very moment, I’m going to die.” Exhausted, heart-broken, defeated, she almost gave in, but, in the last moment, she managed to escape from under his grip and run toward the front door. It was locked.

