An architectural rendering of the proposed Caswell at Runnymeade multi-family community in Edgmont. A New Community’s Coming to Edgmont and It’s Got All the Amenities

The Caswell at Runnymeade, a new multi-family community, is being built in Edgmont, reports businesswire.com.

GMH Communities, a Newtown Square real estate firm, has broken ground on two four-story buildings that will contain 249 units.

The development is east of Ridley Creek State Park , minutes from West Chester Pike. It is a joint venture partnership with AEW Capital Management, L.P.

The Caswell at Runnymeade is set to open in spring 2023, with preleasing in the winter of 2022.

“With top-notch amenities and ample outdoor space for socializing and relaxation, The Caswell at Runnymeade will provide a beautiful home for young professionals, families, and empty-nesters seeking a large apartment close to Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs,” says Gary Holloway, Jr, President and CEO of GMH Communities.

One-to-three bedroom floor plans will be available.

Apartments include spacious bathrooms, designer showers, walk-in closets, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, smart tech features, balconies or terraces and more.

Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, motion studio, golf simulator, movie theater, arcade, clubrooms, private conference rooms, co-working spaces, and a lounge area.

Outdoor amenities include a courtyard with pool, hot tub, outdoor theater, yoga area, kitchen, barbecuing area, multiple fire pits and lounge seating.