The shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) have received a price target of $108 from Craig-Hallum. These are the details. The shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) have received a price target of $108 from Craig-Hallum. And Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab raised the price target on Marvell from $85 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares after the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results and Q4 FY23 guidance.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO